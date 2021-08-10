Alejandro Robledo Mejia, Acclaimed Digital, 3D and VFX Artist, is the Mastermind Behind the World Tour Stage Graphics for Maluma

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclaimed digital, 3D and visual effects (VFX) artist, Alejandro Robledo Mejia (founder of RMA Design ) is the genius behind the stage graphics, effects and animations for Grammy Award–winning Latin superstar, Maluma .

Both Colombian natives, Maluma and Alejandro began working together in 2019 for Maluma's 11:11 World Tour, where Alejandro created on-stage custom 3D VFX. The cinematic immersive experience reacted rhythmically to the beat of Maluma's music and included captivating pyrotechnics, as well as a laser beam light show.

The powerful VFX were exclusively designed by Alejandro, with input from Maluma's team, on an impressive two-month timeline before debuting at Maluma's shows in Boston's Agganis Arena and NYC's Madison Square Garden. All the VFX were choreographed to songs that included Maluma's hits with Shakira, J Balvin, Ricky Martin, Steve Aoki and others.

In 2020, Alejandro created stage animations and VFX for Maluma's Papi Juancho virtual live concert . The "Tropical Miami Vice" theme was a perfect fit for Maluma's apparel line collaboration with Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold beer.

To start, Alejandro had to find the right elements, colors and lighting that would represent the apparel line, while also matching the stage graphics to produce an entirely unison tropical-esque experience. He used Houdini 3D software to construct elements such as a beatbox, palm trees, guitars, surfboards, summer fruits and neon signs. Additionally, Alejandro developed simulations of water, sand, cracks and peeling that interacted with the 3D elements, creating a captivating immersive experience.

Maluma's Papi Juancho tour, which was halted due to COVID-19, is set to resume live shows this fall in the U.S., and later in Europe. Once again, Maluma has requested Alejandro to create stage animations and VFX.

"Maluma's tours are some of the most exciting projects I've been blessed to create graphics for," says Alejandro. "Working with Maluma is a very unique experience because he allows me to push boundaries where I can transport his fans into a world they've never experienced before."

With 10+ years working in graphic design, Alejandro continues to position himself as a leader in the field of digital artistry and advanced video production. His expertise enables him to offer clients like Paramount Pictures, Netflix, Marvel Studios and Apple advanced VFX and 3D animation.

