AlEn USA Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month With Cleaning Supplies Donation to South Texas Food Bank

The Socially-Responsible Cleaning and Laundry Brand Gives Back to Local Community

HOUSTON, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept 15 - Oct 15), AlEn USA is acknowledging its Hispanic roots and giving back to its neighbors with a donation of more than 13,000 canisters of CLORALEN® Cleaning Wipes to the South Texas Food Bank to help keep community spaces clean while providing a sense of home to those in need. As a subsidiary of Grupo AlEn, founded in Mexico in 1949, the brands - Ensueño®, PINALEN®, and CLORALEN® - are honored to bring decades of Hispanic cleaning expertise to the U.S. market.

The donation, valued at more than $25,000, will be used at South Texas Food Bank distributions. It will be distributed within their 8-county service area along the South Texas border to their clients who are facing food insecurity, enabling them to have a germ-free, clean environment.

"All of us at AlEn USA have a common purpose – to build a cleaner and more sustainable world. That not only applies to our products but also to the impact we have on our community," said Tanu Grewal, VP of Marketing at AlEn USA. "On behalf of the entire AlEn USA team, we are proud to present this donation to the South Texas Food Bank and hope that our products support the community members in our own hometown.

"We are very grateful to AlEn USA for their generous donation," said Alma Boubel, South Texas Food Bank Chief Executive Officer. "Having access to a clean and safe environment is something that every person deserves, and with AlEn's help, we are making sure that our clients do not have to make a choice between having a clean and healthy space or meeting their dietary needs."

In addition, AlEn USA provides volunteer work and community giveback campaigns year-round. Employee volunteers have participated in activities including cleaning public spaces and school, natural disaster relief, educational work, local fundraising, races for a cause, reforestation and recycling. The company's mission is to build a cleaner and more sustainable world, and connecting with the local Houston and Texas areas is one important step towards that greater goal.

About AlEn USA

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, AlEn USA is a subsidiary of Industrias AlEn, S.A. de C.V. (Grupo AlEn), a cleaning and laundry products company with presence in Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean. With more than 5,000 employees globally, Grupo AlEn has been striving for a cleaner and more sustainable world for more than 70 years.

In the U.S., AlEn's portfolio of products includes bleach, cleaners, and laundry products, under the brands ENSUEÑO®, CLORALEN®, and PINALEN®. AlEn USA's HERO product Ensueño Max Fabric Softener was also recognized as a 2023 Good Housekeeping Cleaning Award winner.

One of the few consumer goods products companies based in Houston, AlEn USA is committed to continued growth and innovation of its products in the U.S., supporting a culturally diverse workforce and maintaining socially responsible and sustainable business practices. For more information, visit www.alenusa.com .

