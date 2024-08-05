AlEn USA Donates Cleaning Supplies to Houston Food Bank To Support Communities Impacted by Hurricane Beryl

The Houston-Based Cleaning Brand is Collaborating With H-E-B To Help Neighbors Recover

HOUSTON, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to Hurricane Beryl recently making landfall in Houston, causing insurmountable damage and loss, AlEn USA , in partnership with H-E-B, is announcing a donation of 66,096 lbs of Cloralen® Concentrated Bleach to the Houston Food Bank. The cleaning supplies will be distributed to nearly 11,000 households to help restore a "sense of home". As the premier cleaning company for Hispanic American families, AlEn USA and its brands – Ensueño®, PINALEN®, and CLORALEN® – know that for many people, a clean home also brings peace of mind and a feeling of stability.

The aftermath of a hurricane requires heavy-duty clean-up solutions, which is why AlEn USA is donating their high-performance, multi-surface Cloralen concentrated bleach. The product is a stain remover, cleaner and deodorizer that can be used throughout the entire home. A week after Hurricane Beryl hit the region, local residents endured a heatwave and many are still without power, which is why it is critical that people keep their homes clean and sanitized to maintain healthy living conditions.

"In the wake of a hurricane, step one is to remove mold and bacteria from your living spaces to maintain physical health, but a clean home is much more than that," said Greg Schwarz, Executive Vice President & Country General Manager at AlEn USA. "When the world around you feels out of control, having a clean space and a safe place to live is a major contributor to mental and emotional well-being. All of us at AlEn USA are committed to building a cleaner world and hope that through this donation we can contribute to those facing challenges."

"We are grateful to have such a generous supplier, AlEn USA, make such an impactful donation to help us to take care of our community when it's needed the most. They are a shining example of Texans Helping Texans and we are proud to partner with them," said Lisa Helfman, Managing Director, H-E-B Public Affairs.

"Houston Food Bank is so grateful for the support of AlEn USA during the pandemic and in response to Hurricane Beryl," said Brian Greene, president/CEO of Houston Food Bank. "This donation of 66,096 lbs. of bleach will support neighbors throughout our 18-county service area affected by the extended power outages and as they continue to recover from Beryl. These items are extremely helpful for our neighbors, and we look forward to our continued partnership with AlEn USA for years to come."

In addition to financial support, AlEn USA provides volunteer work and community giveback campaigns year-round. Employee volunteers have participated in activities including cleaning public spaces and schools, natural disaster relief, educational work, local fundraising, races for a cause, reforestation and recycling. The company's mission is to build a cleaner and more sustainable world, and connecting with the local Houston and Texas areas is one important step towards that greater goal.

About AlEn USA

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, AlEn USA is a subsidiary of AlEn, a Mexican corporation dedicated to generating innovative hygiene and wellness solutions for the home through high-value brands. With 75 years of experience, its purpose is to build a cleaner and more sustainable world for you. AlEn Foundation represents the company's commitment to social and environmental development of communities; investing in projects related to education, environment and communities, while also leveraging the benefits of AlEn family products to bring cleanliness and well-being. For more information, visit www.alenusa.com .

SOURCE AlEn USA