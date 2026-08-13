Aleph brings global senior leaders to Stanford GSB for its 7th executive program

Stanford GSB published the case study, "Aleph: A Collaborative Advantage," in 2025, examining the company's path from startup to a global enabler that connects businesses in high-growth markets with the world's largest digital platforms. The program last convened in 2021, a span in which Aleph expanded to more than 130 markets, roughly double its footprint at the time.

The program will be led by Baba Shiv, the Sanwa Bank Professor of Marketing at Stanford GSB, who has anchored it since its earliest editions, alongside Jonathan Levav, the King Philanthropies Professor of Marketing. Over five days, participants will take part in faculty-led sessions, strategic discussions and curated peer exchanges, with direct access to faculty and to peers facing the same decisions. What distinguishes the program is the composition of the room: CEOs and senior executives who rarely convene with peers of similar standing outside their own organizations. Stanford GSB's campus provides the setting for that kind of off-the-record exchange, a format that has been part of the program since its earliest editions.

Alongside Shiv and Levav, the faculty includes several of Stanford GSB's most recognized scholars, including Hayagreeva Rao, the Atholl McBean Professor of Organizational Behavior and Human Resources and co-author of "Scaling Up Excellence"; and Charles O'Reilly, the Frank E. Buck Professor of Management. The program will also be led by Amir Goldberg, a professor of organizational behavior whose research applies AI and data science to how organizations function, and Margaret Neale, the Adams Distinguished Professor of Management and a leading authority on negotiation and team performance — together pairing Stanford GSB research with executive practice.

"We are living through a compression of change that has no real precedent. Markets that took years to develop are being reshaped in months, and organizations that do not build the capacity to learn and adapt will not lead," said Gastón Taratuta, CEO and founder of Aleph. "That is why we keep bringing leaders back to Stanford GSB. Across every edition, we have believed that the future belongs to those who never stop learning, and that the relationships built in rooms like these are among the most durable foundations for growth."

This edition also reflects Aleph's growth beyond media and advertising. Localpayment by Aleph, the company's fintech arm, is bringing senior leaders from the payments industry across Latin America and Asia-Pacific into the program, broadening a room historically anchored in digital advertising with a new perspective on cross-border payments and financial infrastructure.

The seventh edition runs Sept. 6-10 on the Stanford GSB campus and is open to global selected participants by invitation only.

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About Aleph

Aleph is a global leader accelerating digital advertising, and fintech solutions across more than 130 high-growth markets. With more than 20 years of experience and strategic partnerships with over 50 of the world's leading digital platforms, Aleph connects media, payments, and local market expertise to enable platforms and businesses to grow and operate globally with speed and compliance. With teams in more than 90 offices worldwide, Aleph combines global scale with deep local execution. Beyond business impact, Aleph drives digital inclusion through its education initiative, Digital Ad Expert, member of UNESCO's Global Skills Academy.

SOURCE Aleph Group, Inc