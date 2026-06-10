Aleph launches first-of-its-kind multichannel distribution model to redefine the FIFA World Cup 2026™ fan experience in the Philippines

With the clock ticking down to June 12, local sports communities and digital audiences are already gearing up for the opening whistle. Because this expanded 48-team tournament brings a record 104 matches hosted across Canada, Mexico, and the United States, Aleph's model is built entirely for the fan, ensuring that live match emotion and real-time updates hit local fans instantly, wherever they are within the Phillipines, in the screens of their choice.

A distribution model tailored for all types of fans

Because modern audiences bounce between screens, Aleph's distribution network is built to take the match where the fan goes. This pioneering multichannel distribution model features real-time digital content on the Aleph Arena social channels and OTT streaming, ensuring fans never miss a single moment or story of the largest FIFA World Cup™ in history.

Aleph Arena operates as the exclusive destination for the 5,000+ original video clips, behind-the-scenes moments, and localized commentaries produced throughout the tournament across YouTube, TikTok, and X. This real-time digital layer expands the overall match-day experience to complement traditional viewing. To anchor this audience, YouTube serves as the main video platform, streaming 40 marquee matches completely live and free on the official Aleph Arena channel.

This live match access feeds directly into a signature daily show, 'Football Natin 'To!', alongside selected match-related formats. By integrating local digital creators directly into the content strategy, Aleph Arena transforms standard match viewing into an interactive, fan-driven conversation built specifically for Filipino mobile screens.

To complement this digital footprint, premium streaming and private broadcast options run simultaneously across the country. All 104 tournament matches will be streamed on WCTV by Aleph Arena via BlastTV, giving subscribers complete live and on-demand access.

Connecting fans through a continuous digital content experience

The digital experience is built to match the energy of the millions of local fans,treating football as a cultural event rather than just a sport. The content serves every type of viewer, from die-hard purists analyzing tactical breakdowns to casual fans following the tournament through quick social updates, lifestyle trends, and memes. With 16 additional teams entering the tournament, the road to the finals will feature more high-stakes drama and underdog stories than any previous FIFA World Cup™.

Modern digital platforms have evolved beyond a simple second screen to become the primary space where fans interact and discuss matches in real time. The digital layer brings the energy of the North American stadiums directly into everyday life. Viewers can access anytime vertical recap clips, creator commentary, sharp tactical breakdowns, and behind-the-scenes footage. Distributed directly through the Aleph Arena ecosystem across YouTube, TikTok, and X, these formats turn the standard 90-minute viewing window into a non-stop cycle of engagement and football joy.

This localized content pipeline removes the geographical distance between local screens and the pitches in North America, bringing the unique passion of football to the Philippines. Integrating thousands of tailored videos, creator reactions, and real-time breakdowns directly into daily social feeds from opening day through the final on July 20 elevates the tournament into an active, shared digital experience, anchoring a highly connected community of Filipino football fans.

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About Aleph

Aleph is a global leader accelerating digital advertising, and fintech solutions across more than 130 high-growth markets. With more than 20 years of experience and strategic partnerships with over 50 of the world's leading digital platforms, Aleph connects media, payments, and local market expertise to enable platforms and businesses to grow and operate globally with speed and compliance. With teams in more than 90 offices worldwide, Aleph combines global scale with deep local execution. Beyond business impact, Aleph drives digital inclusion through its education initiative, Digital Ad Expert, member of UNESCO's Global Skills Academy.

About FIFA

Since 1904, FIFA, the Fédération Internationale de Football Association, has served as the global governing body for football. FIFA oversees and promotes the development of football at every level, from grassroots initiatives to elite international competitions. FIFA also sets the rules of the game, ensures their consistent application, and works to advance the sport through innovation, education, and collaboration with the 211 FIFA Member Associations.

By organising iconic tournaments such as the FIFA World Cup™, the FIFA Women's World Cup™ and the FIFA Club World Cup™, FIFA provides a platform for players to showcase their talent on the biggest stage and to help inspire billions of fans around the globe.

SOURCE Aleph Group, Inc