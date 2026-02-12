FIFA names Aleph exclusive partner for multimedia distribution and commercialization of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ in the Philippines

The appointment designates Aleph as a single point of access for brands seeking advertising, sponsorship, and commercial opportunities across multiple media platforms in the Philippine market. In the Philippines Aleph also represents X, Pinterest, Reddit and TikTok amongst others.

Anna Dy, Aleph Country Head for the Philippines, celebrates this unprecedented opportunity for the market:

"Football has officially moved from the sidelines to the center of the Philippine sports conversation. We are seeing a fundamental shift in fan culture, where digital content creation has become a primary way for fans to live and share the sport in real-time. For brands in the Philippines, this is a massive opportunity to connect with an audience that is more mobile, more expressive, and more invested in the game than ever before."

During the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, Asia achieved a digital streaming reach of over 1.19 billion[1]. As a FIFA Media Partner, Aleph is set to deliver an all-encompassing media rollout for 2026, providing coverage across free-to-air, pay TV, digital streaming, mobile, and video-on-demand.

Fans have been waiting for almost four years for the FIFA World Cup 2026™. This will mark a historic first, featuring 48 national teams competing across 104 matches over 39 days of tournament. The FIFA World Cup 2026™ will be the last opportunity for fans around the world to see legendary players like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo compete on football's biggest stage.

Today's consumers increasingly watch live sports while interacting on their mobile devices. Aleph sees a strong potential in bringing these parallel streams of attention together into a more connected experience. In fact, Asia was the region that led both share of video views (65.3%) and share of hours of video viewed (63%) for digital streaming and social media in the world during the FIFA World Cup 2022™[2].

Press contacts

[email protected]

About Aleph

Aleph is a global leader accelerating digital advertising, and fintech solutions across more than 130 high-growth markets. With 20 years of experience and exclusive partnerships with over 50 of the world's leading digital platforms, Aleph connects media, payments, and local market expertise to enable platforms and businesses to grow and operate globally with speed and compliance. With teams in more than 90 offices worldwide, Aleph combines global scale with deep local execution. Beyond business impact, Aleph drives digital inclusion through its education initiative, Digital Ad Expert, recognized by UNESCO's Global Skills Academy.

About FIFA

Since 1904, FIFA, the Fédération Internationale de Football Association, has served as the global governing body for football. FIFA oversees and promotes the development of football at every level, from grassroots initiatives to elite international competitions. FIFA also sets the rules of the game, ensures their consistent application, and works to advance the sport through innovation, education, and collaboration with the 211 FIFA Member Associations.

By organising iconic tournaments such as the FIFA World Cup™, the FIFA Women's World Cup™ and the FIFA Club World Cup™, FIFA provides a platform for players to showcase their talent on the biggest stage and to help inspire billions of fans around the globe.

1 https://digitalhub.fifa.com/m/336c30db79dafa93/original/FIFA-World-Cup-Qatar-2022-Global-Engagement-Audience-Executive-Summary.pdf

2 https://inside.fifa.com/tournament-organisation/audience-reports/qatar-2022

SOURCE Aleph Group, Inc