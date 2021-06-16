Aleph Holding acquires Ad Dynamo to extend its global footprint into Africa

Aleph provides leading digital platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, TikTok and Snapchat access to new geographies and under-served markets through its complementary suite of digital media service companies – including Httpool , Internet Media Services , Wise.Blue and Social Snack . The acquisition of Ad Dynamo extends Aleph's services across the African continent with a focus on Twitter, Spotify, Snapchat and Verizon Media.

Aleph achieved double digit growth during 2020, reaching $475M in sales with a presence in over 70 markets globally. In 2021, Aleph is on track to generate $1 billion in sales with an expanded footprint reaching over 90 markets supported. The acquisition marks a key milestone on this journey.

"There is huge value in expanding throughout Africa, both to serve our current partners and clients and to expand on existing relationships in other parts of the world. We have been following Ad-Dynamo's growth and geographical expansion over the last five years and I am excited to welcome them to the Aleph family. I admire Sean and the team, and we will work together to make this a successful partnership" said Gastón Taratuta, CEO of Aleph."

"As Africa's leading digital media sales business, Ad Dynamo has built a proven sales engine for global platforms across the continent. Aleph's acquisition of Ad Dynamo solidifies our position as the leader in digital media sales across Africa and opens up new opportunities for growth. We have been fortunate to get to know the Aleph team over the years and there is very much a shared vision and common culture shared by the businesses. We are delighted to join the family," said Sean Riley, Founder and CEO, Ad Dynamo.

About Aleph

Aleph is the largest global digital media partner. In over 70 markets worldwide, we are trusted to connect the biggest players in digital media with the advertisers that rely on them.

Aleph helps advertisers maximize the value of their investment through a complete service ecosystem - comprising innovative proprietary technology, digital expertise and deeply embedded local market knowledge. Our teams help brands to master the leading digital platforms, bringing them closer to their customers. These services are delivered through our portfolio of digital media service brands: IMS; Httpool; WISE.BLUE; and Social Snack.

At the same time, we act as an extension to the leading players in digital, giving them access to new and under-served markets. Our global infrastructure and scale mean that we can build any market into a new success story.

As a trusted partner to the whole of the digital community, we believe that growth generates growth. That's why we unlock the last mile in digital media.

For more information please visit: www.alephholding.com

About Ad Dynamo

Founded in 2009, Ad Dynamo is the exclusive reseller in Africa for Twitter, Snapchat, Spotify and Verizon Media. Our mission is to give brands access to every digitally connected user in Africa by 2023.

Ad Dynamo boasts a world class sales team that brings proven global best practices to Africa to help deliver growth for digital platforms and tangible, long term results for the brands that we work with.

For more information, please visit: www.addynamo.com

