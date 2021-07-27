Aleph Holding expands to the Middle East, Acquires Majority Stake in Connect Ads

MIAMI, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aleph Holding, global partner to the world's biggest digital media players, has today announced its acquisition of a majority stake* in Connect Ads - a digital media and advertising solutions provider specialising in the Middle East and Africa.

Aleph Holding's family of brands help advertisers maximise the value of their investment, while serving as an extension to the leading players in digital media in 75 markets globally. The Connect Ads acquisition adds 15 markets** to this global portfolio – meaning Aleph now operates in a total of 90 markets. Recently Aleph confirmed a $2 Billion valuation after private equity firm, CVC Capital Partners invested $470M for a minority stake in the company.

Connect Ads has successfully developed a presence in the Middle East and Africa for global digital media platforms such as Twitter, Spotify, TikTok, Verizon and LinkedIn. It also serves more than 600 brands and advertisers each quarter, with a comprehensive suite of solutions that cover all buying models and formats. The deal will accelerate Aleph's acquisition of new partners in the region, as well as the expansion of solutions into the SMB market.

"The Middle East and Northern Africa represent an exciting range of regions for us," explains Gastón Taratuta, Founder and CEO of Aleph Holding. "Within our business we're passionate about unlocking the value of digital media in countries with 450M population and +100M unduplicated users in the platforms we represent – whether it's for global brands or small family-run businesses, it doesn't matter if you're a start-up or a $billion company – digital media platforms democratise the opportunity to connect with and sell to your audiences. We trust Connect Ads' leadership and execution, who have been operating in these markets since 1998 and we are joining together to democratise the use of core digital advertising tech products across the globe."

"We work in an exciting region that is seeing consistent growth - with new partners entering the region, and a diverse set of advertisers investing across our solutions," states Mohamed El-Mehairy, CEO of Connect Ads. "The Middle East in particular is set to see an acceleration in digital media buying. Next year Qatar will host the soccer World Cup, reflecting enormous potential for expansion in the market. Backed by the scale we now have as part of Aleph, Connect Ads is ready to help the region capitalise on this opportunity."

* Aleph Holding's acquisition of an 86% stake in Connect Ads through a cash and swap structure is subject to final regulatory approval

** Connect Ads operates in the following 15 markets: Egypt; Morocco; Tunisia; Algeria; Lebanon; Jordan; Saudi Arabia; Kuwait; Qatar; Bahrain; Oman; Pakistan; Turkey; UAE; and Italy

About Aleph

Aleph is the largest global digital media partner. In over 90 markets worldwide, we are trusted to connect the biggest players in digital media with the advertisers that rely on them.

Aleph helps advertisers maximize the value of their investment through a complete service ecosystem - comprising innovative proprietary technology, digital expertise and deeply embedded local market knowledge. Our teams help brands to master the leading digital platforms, bringing them closer to their customers. These services are delivered through our portfolio of digital media service brands: IMS; Httpool; WISE.BLUE; Social Snack; and Ad Dynamo.

At the same time, we act as an extension to the leading players in digital, giving them access to new and under-served markets. Our global infrastructure and scale mean that we can build any market into a new success story. As a trusted partner to the whole of the digital community, we believe that growth generates growth. That's why we unlock the last mile in digital media.

For more information please visit: www.alephholding.com or [email protected]

About Connect Ads

Connect Ads is one of the leading digital media powerhouses and advertising solutions provider in EMEA; a multinational company operating in 15 markets through 9 on-ground offices. Dynamic and passionate, we have been leading the digital media industry in the region since 2001.

When the biggest names in the digital industry decide to access the region, they always choose Connect Ads. We have kick-started and developed the digital advertising business for global tech giants such as Facebook, Twitter, Verizon Media (previously Yahoo), Spotify, LinkedIn, Shazam, TikTok, Speakol, BIGO Ads (imo and Likee), Huawei Ads and many more.

Connect Ads utilizes the latest in digital advertising technologies with exclusive media and tech partnerships to offer comprehensive 360-degree solutions covering all buying models and formats. Connect Ads is currently serving more than 600 brands and advertisers quarterly.

We believe that when people do business, they do it with people they trust! We are transparent, we are true partners, and we take pride in our integrity, impeccable business ethics and great reputation in our markets.

We are the pioneers, the trendsetters and thought leaders of digital media and digital advertising in the region. We believe in knowledge transfer and education, and we are keen on this with both our partners and clients.

For more information please visit: www.connectads.com

SOURCE Aleph Holding

Related Links

https://www.alephholding.com/

