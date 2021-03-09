Aleph Holding raises funding through a private placement; Leading partner to global digital media players approaches $1bn in revenue, will continue expansion beyond 60 global markets

NEW YORK, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aleph Holding, global partner to the world's biggest digital media players, has announced today that it closed a private placement funding round. Through its complementary suite of digital media service companies - including Httpool , Internet Media Services , Wise.Blue and Social Snack - Aleph provides leading digital platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and Snapchat access to new geographies and under-served markets, while helping advertisers maximize the value of their investments, through proprietary technology. Prior to this raise, 87% of Aleph's stock was held by its founders, additionally Sony Pictures Television holds a minority stake.

The Company achieved double digit growth during 2020, reaching $475M in sales with presence in over 60 markets globally. In 2021, Aleph is on track to generate $1 billion in sales with an expanded footprint reaching 75 markets supported by the additional capital raised. Citi served as financial advisor to Aleph.

Aleph partners with companies such as Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Spotify, Snapchat, Warner Music, Twitch and EA, and boasts a range of exclusive partnerships across Asia, Latin America and Europe. The Aleph business model is built on a unique combination of local market knowledge, trusted relationships with advertisers, and innovative technology - such as Aleph's proprietary digital advertising optimization platform, Wise.Blue .

"As a founder, you have to believe you add something unique to your industry. With the Aleph family of brands, we have," comments Gaston Taratuta, CEO of Aleph. "Aleph sits at the heart of digital media and creates connections that others cannot. We enable global platforms to grow by using our vast infrastructure, proprietary technology and local knowledge to provide access to new markets. At the same time, our expertise helps businesses and brands achieve greater value from their advertising investments.

"Backed by this capital raise, we have a clear path to accelerate these connections in new markets, developing SMB through our proprietary technology and through acquisitions - as we expect to soon announce additional transactions that will significantly increase our global reach. Over the coming months, the Company will be working with its advisors in preparation to further scale and consider accessing additional sources of funding in the capital markets."

Digital media is proving robust in the face of global disruption:

Leading digital platforms such as Facebook, Snapchat, LinkedIn and Twitter have posted high double-digit revenue growth in 2020

Aleph has grown revenues from its top digital platform partners by 190% over the last twelve months

New Aleph clients have grown 26% and the company is now serving over 10,000 advertisers globally

Aleph Holding

[email protected]

About Aleph Holding

Aleph is the global digital media partner, connecting businesses & brands to the leading digital players in over 60 markets worldwide. Our services create greater value for all parties within the digital media industry.

Through the Aleph family of companies, we use our global infrastructure and scale to cover the last mile in digital media. We help advertisers maximize their investment to support the growth of their brand, while helping the biggest digital media players to access new and under-served markets.

www.alephholding.com

SOURCE Aleph Holding

Related Links

http://www.alephholding.com

