SAN FRANCISCO, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aleph One, a venture studio that funds and builds custom software for emerging startups, has announced the acquisition of Some Growth Agency [SGA], a high-growth marketing agency, as part of its ongoing commitment to providing the best resources and support for its portfolio companies. This strategic acquisition will enable Aleph One to further empower its investments by delivering top-notch marketing services, helping them become leaders in their respective industries.

Aleph One Acquires Leading Marketing Agency to Elevate Portfolio Companies’ Marketing Strategies

SGA, which boasts an impressive track record in delivering exceptional client results, will work closely with Aleph One's portfolio companies to develop and implement custom marketing strategies and tools tailored to their unique needs. This partnership will strengthen the portfolio companies' market presence and improve marketing operations with a focus on building integrated marketing systems.

"We're thrilled to have SGA join the Aleph One family," said Stanislav Synko, CEO at Aleph One. "Their expertise and proven success in driving impactful go-to-market strategies make them the perfect addition to our growing team."

SGA's focus on marketing automation, go-to-market strategies, branding, content creation, and social media management has helped its clients, mainly B2B and SaaS companies, grow. By leveraging these comprehensive services, Aleph One's portfolio companies can expect significant enhancements in their marketing efforts, with their robust solutions that enable their partners to remain competitive in an ever-changing world.

"Joining forces with Aleph One is an exciting opportunity for us," said Jess Bahr, CMO/Founder at SGA. "We're eager to collaborate with Aleph One's portfolio companies and apply our expertise to help them achieve their full potential. It's a win-win situation for both parties, as we can contribute our skills and knowledge to an incredible group of businesses while also benefiting from Aleph One's strong investment and industry connections."

This strategic acquisition underscores Aleph One's dedication to fostering the growth and innovation of its portfolio companies with the resources and expertise necessary to succeed in today's competitive market.

For more information about Aleph One and its portfolio companies, visit www.aleph1.io.

About Aleph One Venture Studio

Aleph One is a venture studio that funds and builds custom software for pre-seed startups. They partner and advise on tech strategy and build tech teams to help innovative startups grow across various industries. With a robust network of industry connections and a team of skilled professionals, Aleph One provides its portfolio companies with the resources, guidance, and support necessary to achieve sustainable growth and success.

