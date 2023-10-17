Aleph One CEO Unveils New Book to Guide Non-Technical Entrepreneurs to Tech Product Success

News provided by

Aleph One Venture Studio

17 Oct, 2023, 08:48 ET

Aleph One CEO, Stanislav Synko, unveils his new book "Simple Custom Wild" with strategies and frameworks to help non-technical entrepreneurs grow and scale their products.

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aleph One, the Inc. 5000-listed venture studio known for its impact in AI, FinTech, and blockchain, proudly announces the launch of CEO Stanislav Synko's debut book, "Simple Custom Wild: The Guide for Non-Technical Entrepreneurs on How to Build Tech Products."

Continue Reading
Aleph One CEO Unveils New Book to Guide Non-Technical Entrepreneurs to Tech Product Success
Aleph One CEO Unveils New Book to Guide Non-Technical Entrepreneurs to Tech Product Success

This essential guide provides non-technical entrepreneurs with strategies and frameworks to help them grow and scale their products. Stanislav Synko has condensed over a decade of his hands-on dev experience into a practical book that functions as a step-by-step roadmap for making critical tech decisions.

"Technology should be a tool for success, not a stumbling block. 'Simple Custom Wild' is the GPS that startup founders need to navigate the complex tech landscape, especially in today's world of AI and no-code development," says Stanislav Synko.

With "Simple Custom Wild," business leaders will learn how to:

  • Classify their startup idea into Simple, Custom, or Wild for optimum tech strategies.
  • Make informed decisions about hiring a technical co-founder versus outsourcing development.
  • Tackle post-launch challenges with a robust foundation and understanding.

About the author

Stanislav Synko, the CEO behind Aleph One, is no stranger to the highs and lows of entrepreneurship. Starting as a software engineer in his homeland, Ukraine, Stanislav journeyed to America to launch Aleph One. Stan grew Aleph One from $0 to $5M+ in annual revenue in seven years to help land the venture studio on the Inc. 5000 list in 2023.

Aleph One's early investment in Swag.com is a testament to his knack for identifying and steering promising startups to massive success. With "Simple Custom Wild," Stanislav aims to inspire tech entrepreneurship further, making it accessible to those who are bold enough to step in without a technical background.

"Simple Custom Wild" is now available for purchase through Amazon.

For more information, please visit SimpleCustomWild.com or connect with Stanislav Synko on LinkedIn.

About Aleph One Venture Studio

Aleph One is a venture studio that funds and builds custom software for pre-seed startups. They partner and advise on tech strategy and build tech teams to help innovative startups grow across various industries. With a robust network of industry connections and a team of skilled professionals, Aleph One provides its portfolio companies with the resources, guidance, and support necessary to achieve sustainable growth and success.

Press Contact:

Pavel Konoplenko
3474245804
https://simplecustomwild.com/

SOURCE Aleph One Venture Studio

Also from this source

Aleph One Honored with Inclusion on the Inc. 5000 List, Marking a Milestone for the Venture Studio

Aleph One, a fast-growing venture studio that invests in and builds custom software for early-stage startups, proudly announces its debut on the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Books

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.