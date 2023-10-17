Aleph One CEO, Stanislav Synko, unveils his new book "Simple Custom Wild" with strategies and frameworks to help non-technical entrepreneurs grow and scale their products.

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aleph One, the Inc. 5000-listed venture studio known for its impact in AI, FinTech, and blockchain, proudly announces the launch of CEO Stanislav Synko's debut book, "Simple Custom Wild: The Guide for Non-Technical Entrepreneurs on How to Build Tech Products."

Aleph One CEO Unveils New Book to Guide Non-Technical Entrepreneurs to Tech Product Success

This essential guide provides non-technical entrepreneurs with strategies and frameworks to help them grow and scale their products. Stanislav Synko has condensed over a decade of his hands-on dev experience into a practical book that functions as a step-by-step roadmap for making critical tech decisions.

"Technology should be a tool for success, not a stumbling block. 'Simple Custom Wild' is the GPS that startup founders need to navigate the complex tech landscape, especially in today's world of AI and no-code development," says Stanislav Synko.

With " Simple Custom Wild ," business leaders will learn how to:

Classify their startup idea into Simple, Custom, or Wild for optimum tech strategies.

Make informed decisions about hiring a technical co-founder versus outsourcing development.

Tackle post-launch challenges with a robust foundation and understanding.

About the author

Stanislav Synko, the CEO behind Aleph One, is no stranger to the highs and lows of entrepreneurship. Starting as a software engineer in his homeland, Ukraine, Stanislav journeyed to America to launch Aleph One. Stan grew Aleph One from $0 to $5M+ in annual revenue in seven years to help land the venture studio on the Inc. 5000 list in 2023.

Aleph One's early investment in Swag.com is a testament to his knack for identifying and steering promising startups to massive success. With "Simple Custom Wild," Stanislav aims to inspire tech entrepreneurship further, making it accessible to those who are bold enough to step in without a technical background.

"Simple Custom Wild" is now available for purchase through Amazon .

For more information, please visit SimpleCustomWild.com or connect with Stanislav Synko on LinkedIn.

About Aleph One Venture Studio

Aleph One is a venture studio that funds and builds custom software for pre-seed startups. They partner and advise on tech strategy and build tech teams to help innovative startups grow across various industries. With a robust network of industry connections and a team of skilled professionals, Aleph One provides its portfolio companies with the resources, guidance, and support necessary to achieve sustainable growth and success.

Press Contact:

Pavel Konoplenko

3474245804

https://simplecustomwild.com/

SOURCE Aleph One Venture Studio