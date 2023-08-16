Aleph One Honored with Inclusion on the Inc. 5000 List, Marking a Milestone for the Venture Studio

News provided by

Aleph One Venture Studio

16 Aug, 2023, 02:15 ET

Aleph One has joined the Inc. 5000, reflecting a year of growth for the venture studio with its commitment to fund and build the tech for the next generation of startups.

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aleph One, a fast-growing venture studio that invests in and builds custom software for early-stage startups, proudly announces its debut on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list at #2076. This recognition underscores a remarkable year of growth and progress for the company, marked by resilience and a unified effort from the team, as it continues to grow its presence in the venture studio space.

The Inc. 5000 inclusion affirms Aleph One's dedication to building a more resilient business structure, uncovering new opportunities and support for portfolio companies, and innovating technology in an ever-changing landscape. The past year's success illustrates the venture studio's unique approach, blending technological expertise with a deep understanding of the startup environment, particularly in the B2B sector.

Aleph One's CEO, Stanislav Synko, exudes optimism and appreciation, saying, "Being named to the Inc. 5000 list is an incredible honor that fills us with excitement for the future. Working with remarkable entrepreneurs and groundbreaking companies inspires us every day. We're invigorated by the opportunities ahead and remain committed to fostering success in our entrepreneurial community."

David Pierini, Aleph One's Co-Managing Partner, speaking about the future direction, adds, "We're eager to continue investing in pre-seed startups, exploring new ways to serve our portfolio, innovating with AI, and integrating our new Aleph One Marketing agency. These initiatives promise an even brighter future for all involved."

What inspires Aleph One's team to grow further is their impact on the volunteering efforts in Ukraine since the beginning of the invasion in 2022. Aleph One and most of its team support people they know who were affected by the war.

About Aleph One Venture Studio

Aleph One is a venture studio that funds and builds custom software for pre-seed startups. They partner and advise on tech strategy and build tech teams to help innovative startups grow across various industries. With a robust network of industry connections and a team of skilled professionals, Aleph One provides its portfolio companies with the resources, guidance, and support necessary to achieve sustainable growth and success.

Press Contact:

Pavel Konoplenko
3474245804
https://www.aleph1.io

SOURCE Aleph One Venture Studio

