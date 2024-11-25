Alera Group Deploys TIFIN @Work's AI-Powered Platform

Retirement Plan Services practice adds platform to fuel advisor growth and dynamically address plan participants' individual needs

BOULDER, Colo. and DEERFIELD, Ill., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alera Group, a leading independent national insurance and financial services firm, announced today the selection and deployment of the TIFIN @Work AI-powered workplace benefits and wealth management platform. Alera Group's Retirement Plan Services practice has integrated TIFIN @Work with its FinWell Connect financial wellness program. Together, these platforms offer comprehensive financial support to employees and create growth opportunities for advisors.

"Other platforms fill gaps; TIFIN @Work drives true engagement and business growth," said Christian Mango, Executive Vice President and National Practice Leader, Retirement Plan Services. "We're excited to offer a modern solution that benefits both employees and advisors. The partnership with TIFIN @ Work further strengthens Alera Group's commitment to robust, cutting-edge retirement and wealth solutions."

The Alera Group-TIFIN partnership underscores TIFIN @Work's role in addressing evolving retirement plan needs while fueling advisor growth. Insights from Franklin Templeton's Voice of the Field Survey confirmed the rising demand for actionable, workplace-based financial solutions, positioning TIFIN @Work as an optimal bridge between retirement benefits and wealth management.

Marc McDonough, CEO of TIFIN @Work, said, "Partnering with Alera Group marks a pivotal step in uniting workplace benefits with wealth management. TIFIN @Work is the bridge from retirement to financial confidence, enhancing employees' financial journeys and expanding advisors' reach and impact."

Through TIFIN @Work's AI-driven platform, Alera Group's retirement plan participants will receive personalized, tailored guidance, seamlessly connecting them with financial experts. The platform dynamically serves up the appropriate Alera Group solution—across insurance, benefits, or wealth management—at the moment participants need it.

About Retirement Plan Services at Alera Group

Alera Group's Retirement Plan Services practice serves a wide variety of plans including 401(k), profit sharing, defined benefit, cash balance, 403(b), 457, PEP and deferred compensation plans. Advisors work with plan sponsors on plan design, financial wellness, investment analysis, benchmarking and fiduciary plan governance. Learn more at https://aleragroup.com/retirement-plan-services.

About Alera Group

Alera Group is an independent financial services firm with $1.4 billion in gross revenue, offering comprehensive property and casualty insurance, employee benefits, wealth services and retirement plan solutions to clients nationwide. Working collaboratively across specialties and across the country, Alera Group's team of more than 4,400 colleagues offer unique solutions, personalized services and proactive insights to help ensure each client's business and personal success. For more information, visit aleragroup.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

*Statistics accurate as of September 30, 2024.

About TIFIN @Work

TIFIN @Work bridges the gap between workplace and wealth management, addressing the evolving needs of both employees, employers and wealth enterprises. It empowers employees to optimize their workplace benefits within the context of their financial goals and enables wealth management firms to convert plan participants into long-term clients through cutting-edge AI digital tools.

About TIFIN

TIFIN builds and operates AI-driven companies that address frictions in wealth and asset management. Its portfolio includes Magnifi, TIFIN Wealth, TIFIN AG, Sage, Helix, and others, with backing from leading investors such as JPMorgan, Morningstar, Franklin Templeton, and Hamilton Lane.

Disclosure: FinWell Connect is an educational platform and referral program offered by Alera Group. FinWell Connect does not offer legal or tax advice. When, and if, engaged to provide personal investment advisory services, they are offered through the affiliated registered investment advisers of Alera Group and their adviser representatives. A copy of the written disclosure statement discussing advisory services and fees is available for your review upon request at www.aleragroup.com/disclosures.

