Alera Health and LifeScience Technologies Collaborate to Transform Behavioral Health Care Management with Customized Digital Tools

Nov. 1, 2023

WILMINGTON, N.C., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alera Health, a leading name in Population Health Management and Integrated Care, has joined forces with LifeScience Technologies to pioneer a groundbreaking approach to improve behavioral health outcomes. In a winning partnership, the two organizations co-created a referral system called AleraLINK™ designed to cater to the unique needs of behavioral health placement for services. 

 "Partnering with a vendor to co-create a new referral system requires engagement, commitment, and trust from both parties, not unlike any relationship," says Colleen Russell, MSN, RN-BC, Vice President of Information Technology at Alera Health. "Vendors will gain the additional support of provider, clinical, IT, and data professionals who can assist with workflow and user adoption. This creates more efficient use of time in the design and development of Health IT systems. Providers will gain immediate response for customization and enhancements and have direct input in the design of a system that will improve their patients' outcomes. It's a win-win-win partnership where the ultimate winner is the patient."

"The outcome of this innovative journey underscores the importance of a strong partnership between providers and vendors in the development of healthcare information systems and technology," continues Russell. "The engagement, commitment, and trust from both parties were integral to this success, ultimately benefiting our members. It is a profound testament to what is achievable when providers and technology experts join forces to drive innovation and transformation in the healthcare sector."

About Alera Health
Alera Health, a national leader in Population Health Management and Integrated Care, works closely with healthcare payers, providers, and community partners to operationalize and manage high-performance ONEcare networks, delivering comprehensive, inclusive, and informed whole-person care designed to improve health outcomes and reduce costs. Alera Health has extensive operational expertise in developing clinically integrated networks, population health analytics, care coordination technologies, and clinical quality improvement programs. Each ONEcare network is augmented by the Care Optimization System which allows real-time communication, referrals, and mobile patient engagement. With over three million managed lives across the US, ONEcare networks diverted over 250,000 unnecessary inpatient bed days in 2022, while lowering 30-day readmission rates by over 50%. To learn more, visit their website: https://alerahealth.com 

About LifeScience Technologies
LifeScience Technologies, LLC, is dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions for healthcare, corporate wellness, and population health industries. Their mission is to enhance healthcare monitoring and management by leveraging new technologies and related services.

Contact Information
Kye Gardner
[email protected] 
1-833-265-7549

SOURCE Alera Health

