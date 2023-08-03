Alera Health Partners With Integral Health Network of Southern Arizona (IHNSA) to Assume Clinical and Fiscal Responsibility For 8,000 Banner - University Health Plans Members Diagnosed with Comorbid Medical and Behavioral Health Conditions

Partnering with Alera Health and utilizing the ONEcare model of care, IHNSA will create an integrated system of care that accelerates access, improves member engagement, and lowers the total cost of care.

TUCSON, Ariz., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alera Health, in partnership with The Integral Health Network of Southern Arizona, LLC (IHNSA), a high-performance network of integrated behavioral health, medical, and social care providers, today announced the launch of a new Alternative Payment Model (APM) with Banner – University Health Plans (B – UHP) that will connect members with acute and chronic behavioral health conditions with IHNSA's integrated system of care. This innovative model of integrating primary, behavioral, and social care aims to engage members with complex care needs, improve the holistic well-being of those members, and lower the total cost of care for health plans.

"This APM agreement deepens our relationship with B – UHP and our joint commitment to ensuring our most vulnerable population has coordinated access to medical, behavioral health, and social care," stated Laura Larson-Huffaker, CEO of Horizon Health and Wellness, a member of IHNSA.

Comorbid behavioral health and physical health illness accelerates disease trajectory and cost payers, managed care organizations, and accountable care organizations 3.5 times more than solitary conditions. Furthermore, of the most expensive 10% of the population that account for 70% of total healthcare costs, almost 60% of that population has a behavioral health comorbidity.

The ONEcare model brings together a multi-specialty integrated system of care to make care convenient and proactive, removing obstacles that limit member engagement in preventative care and treatment. Leveraging Alera Health's Care Optimization System, the member's care team can share referrals, clinical information, and care alerts while the patient can use the ONEtouch mobile app to schedule appointments and connect with a clinician in times of crisis.

Integral Health Network of Southern Arizona, LLC (IHNSA) was organized as a clinically integrated network in 2021 to provide integrated, coordinated care for patients suffering from primary and secondary behavioral health conditions and living in southern Arizona. The IHNSA network (including CODAC Health, Recovery & Wellness, Inc., Hope Inc., La Frontera Arizona, Inc., Horizon Health and Wellness, and Community Bridges, Inc.) provides a multi-disciplinary array of services including psychiatry, therapy, primary care, care management, crisis services, residential, housing, and social services.

Banner – University Health Plans (B – UHP) is a locally owned health plan and is a recognized Medicaid managed care leader. Launched in 1985, B – UHP began as a Medicaid contractor and has expanded operations to include Medicaid, Medicare, and integrated behavioral health (BH) services across Arizona. B – UHP owns and operates: Banner – University Family Care/ACC, Banner – University Family Care/ALTCS, and Banner Medicare Advantage and includes more than 340,000 lives in Arizona.

Committed to serving vulnerable populations, B – UHP is the only Arizona plan that holds membership in the Association for Community Affiliated Plans, a national trade association for nonprofit Safety Net Health Plans that are dedicated to improving the health and well-being of lower income people and/or people with significant health needs. Parent company, Banner Health, is one of the largest nonprofit health systems in the country, with operations in six states.

Alera Health, a national leader in Population Health Management and Integrated Care, works closely with healthcare payers, providers, and community partners to operationalize and manage high-performance ONEcare networks delivering comprehensive, inclusive, and informed whole person care designed to improve health outcomes and reduce costs. Visit www.alerahealth.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Name: Farra Lanzer

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: 970-541-3284

SOURCE Alera Health