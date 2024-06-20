Alera Health Presents the Inaugural G.R.I.T Award at the ONEcare Symposium

WILMINGTON, N.C., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alera Health proudly presented the first-ever G.R.I.T Award at the 2024 ONEcare Symposium on June 18th, honoring HOPE Inc. for their outstanding tenacity and perseverance in improving health outcomes.

The G.R.I.T. Award, which stands for "Grit, Resilience, Innovation, and Tenacity," is a tribute to the late Jill Lineberger, former Senior Vice President of Alera Health's NC and AZ markets. Jill was known for her unwavering commitment and determination, embodying the spirit of grit in all her endeavors. The award celebrates individuals and organizations that demonstrate exceptional resilience and perseverance in their efforts to enhance health and wellness within their communities.

Deb Aldridge, Senior Vice President of Network Operations, stated during the award ceremony, "We are here tonight to honor those who embrace challenges, seek feedback, and overcome setbacks with sustained effort and perseverance. This award celebrates the spirit of grit that Jill Lineberger exemplified throughout her career."

Jose Castillo, Senior Vice President of Health Informatics, announced the recipient of the 2024 G.R.I.T Award: HOPE Inc. He highlighted the organization's commitment to supporting their staff and community members, emphasizing the substantial dedication required to be part of HOPE Inc.'s team. "Just getting to a place where one can even be eligible to be on the HOPE Inc. team requires a ton of determination and an ability to overcome great challenges and perseverance. That is the definition of GRIT."

Accepting the award on behalf of HOPE Inc. was Richard Sandoval, who expressed gratitude for the recognition and reiterated the organization's commitment to supporting individuals on their journey to recovery and resilience.

About HOPE Inc. HOPE Inc. is dedicated to helping individuals overcome challenges and achieve recovery. They provide peer support and recovery services, ensuring that every team member has experienced similar struggles and can offer genuine empathy and guidance. HOPE Inc. believes in the power of peer support to transform lives and foster resilience.

About Alera Health Alera Health manages clinically integrated care systems for patients with behavioral health issues under value-based agreements. They focus on creating awareness and providing education on building ONEcare networks in various states, aiming to improve health outcomes through collaborative and innovative care solutions.

The ONEcare Symposium, hosted by Alera Health, brought together healthcare professionals to share strategies for integrated care. This year's symposium marked the first national gathering of ONEcare participants, fostering behavioral and primary care innovation.

