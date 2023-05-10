Alera Health Successfully Completes System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type I Audit

WILMINGTON, N.C., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alera Health has successfully completed a System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type 1 Audit, performed by Sensiba San Filippo, LLP (SSF). "We are thrilled," says Jose Castillo, Senior Vice President of Health Informatics at Alera Health; "SOC 2 Type 1 and 2 reflect our commitment to the highest standards of information security and privacy as we support population health analytics for our ONEcare Networks across the nation."

Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 information security standard is an audit report on the examination of controls relevant to the trust services criteria categories covering security, availability, confidentiality, processing integrity, and privacy. A SOC 2 Type I report describes a service organization's systems and whether the controls they have in place to satisfy the SOC criteria were suitably designed at a point-in-time. Alera's SOC 2 Type 1 report had Security, Availability, Confidentiality, Processing Integrity, and Privacy in scope, and did not have any noted exceptions and therefore was issued with a "clean" audit opinion from SSF. Alera worked in tandem with the Drata platform to successfully prepare for the audit.

In today's digital age, healthcare institutions have become increasingly reliant on technology to store and manage sensitive patient information. With electronic medical records and various healthcare software systems, healthcare providers need to ensure that the data is secure and compliant. The rigorous SOC 2 Type 1 audit serves as validation that Alera Health is dedicated to maintaining the highest standards for the protection of sensitive patient information.

About Drata

Drata is the world's most advanced security and compliance automation platform with the mission to help businesses earn and keep the trust of their users, customers, partners, and prospects. With Drata, companies streamline SOC 2, ISO 27001, and HIPAA compliance through continuous, automated control monitoring and evidence collection, resulting in a strong security posture, lower costs, and less time spent preparing for annual audits. The company is backed by ICONIQ Growth, Alkeon Capital, Salesforce Ventures, GGV Capital, Cowboy Ventures, Leaders Fund, Okta Ventures, SVCI, SV Angel, and many key industry leaders. For more information, visit https://drata.com/.

About Alera Health

Alera Health is an organization dedicated to helping others by promoting and offering tools for integrated healthcare systems. Their ONEcare Networks build integrated systems of care for primary, behavioral health, social services, and more. They work diligently to identify diseases early and get patients the help they need with the right treatments. Alera Health partners with payers and managed care organizations to promote pay-for-performance programs, which they believe yields a better course of treatment for behavioral health patients. To learn more, visit their website: https://alerahealth.com/

Contact Information

Name: Kye Gardner

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: 1-833-265-7549

SOURCE Alera Health