Alera Health Successfully Completes System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II Audit

WILMINGTON, N.C., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alera Health has successfully completed a System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II audit, performed by Sensiba LLP (Sensiba). "Every day, our customers and partners rely on us to process critical health information of the utmost sensitivity," said Drew Shuping, Vice President of Analytics at Alera Health. "We are proud to announce our SOC 2 Type II certification, which confirms our commitment to the highest security and accountability standards and reinforces the trust and confidence that their data are being protected."

Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 information security standard is an audit report on the examination of controls relevant to the trust services criteria categories covering security, availability, confidentiality, processing integrity, and privacy. A SOC 2 Type II report describes a service organization's systems and whether the design of specified controls meets the relevant trust services categories. Further, the review assesses the effectiveness of those controls over a specified period of time. Alera's SOC 2 Type II report did not have any noted exceptions and was therefore issued with a "clean" audit opinion from Sensiba.

With the strategic use of Drata's automation for the audit, and partnering with Sensiba as industry leaders in the SOC 2 compliance space, Alera Health has solidified its dedication to maintaining the highest standards for the protection of sensitive patient information. As healthcare organizations and institutions continue to rely on technology to manage secure information, it is imperative to maintain security and compliance. Alera Health is proud to attain and maintain the SOC 2 standard.

About Sensiba

Sensiba's comprehensive accounting, tax, and consulting services help businesses and people solve problems, navigate complexity, and build a foundation for sustainable growth. We're passionate about collaborating with clients to increase efficiency, mitigate risk, and prepare to embrace emerging opportunities. As a certified B Corp, we foster a culture where people, families, and communities thrive. We support our clients' international accounting, auditing, tax, and consulting needs as an independent member of Morison Global. For more information, visit https://sensiba.com

About Drata

Drata is the world's most advanced security and compliance automation platform with the mission to help businesses earn and keep the trust of their users, customers, partners, and prospects. With Drata, companies streamline SOC 2, ISO 27001, and HIPAA compliance through continuous, automated control monitoring and evidence collection, resulting in a strong security posture, lower costs, and less time spent preparing for annual audits. The company is backed by ICONIQ Growth, Alkeon Capital, Salesforce Ventures, GGV Capital, Cowboy Ventures, Leaders Fund, Okta Ventures, SVCI, SV Angel, and many key industry leaders. For more information, visit https://drata.com

About Alera Health

Alera Health is an organization dedicated to helping others by promoting and offering tools for integrated healthcare systems. Their ONEcare Networks build integrated systems of care for primary, behavioral health, social services, and more. They work diligently to identify diseases early and get patients the help they need with the right treatments. Alera Health partners with payers and managed care organizations to promote pay-for-performance programs, which they believe yields a better course of treatment for behavioral health patients. To learn more, visit their website: https://alerahealth.com

