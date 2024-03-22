WILMINGTON, N.C., March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alera Health garnered three major wins at the 4th annual Healthcare Digital Marketing Awards.

Alera Health Wins Big at Healthcare Digital Marketing Awards

Alera Health was recognized in the Branded Content & Entertainment and Institutional Website categories. Among the award highlights were two GOLD awards for their "Engaging Silent Sufferers" case study and Website Design for their newly branded website. Additionally, they were honored with a SILVER award for their "Beyond the ACO" white paper. "We are incredibly grateful for the hard work that went into shaping the future of Alera Health. We couldn't be more proud of what we've accomplished so far," says Mike Rhoades, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Alera Health.

Alera Health celebrates these big wins with their digital and creative agency, WAX, which continues to reign as the most award-winning healthcare agency in the nation and the most awarded agency at this year's Healthcare Digital Marketing Awards.

"We don't do it for the accolades. We win awards because we are passionately dedicated to doing work that delivers amazing results for our clients," says Bill Wax, President and Founder of WAX.

Visit here for a full list of winning awards.

About Alera Health

Alera Health, a national leader in Population Health Management and Integrated Care, assembles and manages integrated systems of care (AKA ONEcareTM networks) for patients with primary and secondary behavioral health issues. Alera Health works closely with healthcare payers, providers, and community partners delivering comprehensive, inclusive, and informed whole-person care designed to improve health outcomes and reduce costs. With over three million managed lives across the US, ONEcare Networks helped divert over 250,000 unnecessary inpatient bed days in 2022, while lowering 30-day readmission rates by over 50%. To learn more, visit their website: https://alerahealth.com

About WAX

WAX is the #1 award-winning healthcare agency in the nation at the Healthcare Advertising Awards, 2003-2024. They help clients get more patients, reach professional audiences, and grow their brands by combining their deep expertise in data, marketing, strategy, and technology with world-class creative execution and are single-mindedly focused on one objective – delivering results for their clients. More at waxcom.com.

About Healthcare Digital Marketing Awards

The Healthcare Digital Marketing Awards recognizes the best healthcare websites, digital content, electronic communications, mobile media, and social media. These awards are held by Healthcare Marketing Report, a leading healthcare marketing publication that also hosts the Healthcare Advertising Awards – the oldest, largest, and most widely respected healthcare advertising awards competition.

Contact Information

Kye Gardner

1-833-265-7549

[email protected]

SOURCE Alera Health