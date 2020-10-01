Aleran Software Launches New B2B eCommerce Solution, OneMart

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aleran Software , the all-in-one sales order management platform, announced today the launch of its new B2B eCommerce solution, OneMart.

"We built OneMart with the manufacturer/vendor and sales agency in mind," said Alex Sayyah, CEO of Aleran Software. "Our customers asked for a simple, scalable and cost-effective website builder that's actually designed for B2B eCommerce -- and that's exactly what we gave them."

B2B eCommerce Store Builder

OneMart's drag and drop builder allows users to easily create secure, branded shopping experiences in minutes and with no technical expertise required. Users can simply choose from a range of expertly designed templates and then customize according to brand or business. Users may also tailor shop experiences according to their individual clients, with personalized customer logins, pricing, shipping rates and more.

Thanks to a new partnership with Payroc , a global payment processing organization, OneMart users will also be getting integrated payment processing as part of the platform.

In addition, OneMart works seamlessly with Aleran's cloud-based RepDesk platform so users can get real-time updates on products and pricing and manage their sales back office in a single view.

"Whether our customers are using OneMart to create an online store or instantly turn a PDF into a shoppable catalog, we wanted to give them a scalable, secure, end-to-end solution that doesn't come with the hefty price tag or complicated installations you get with other products," Sayyah explained.

For more information, please visit aleran.com .

About Aleran

Aleran's all-in-one sales order management platform gives businesses exactly the tools they need to succeed and lead in today's ever-evolving B2B sales landscape. Founded in Minneapolis, MN by pioneering technologists in eCommerce, CRM and digital innovation, Aleran's goal has always centered on making complex and expensive technologies simple and affordable for the small to midsize business or manufacturer. Today, Aleran's software-as-a-service platform does just that, offering an easy to use, cloud-based system for managing sales orders, gathering real-time business insights, reconciling commissions and creating shoppable online stores and PDF catalogs.

Media Contact:

Alex Sayyah

Phone: 952-405-7310

Email: [email protected]

