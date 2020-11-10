Aleran Software Launches Publishop -- A New Product for Converting PDF Catalogs to eCommerce Sites

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aleran Software , the all-in-one sales order management platform, announced today the launch of Publishop, a new product that allows customers to easily transform an existing PDF catalog into a shoppable eCommerce site.

"Whether you're selling B2B or B2C, catalogs are the heart and soul of merchandising for most manufacturers and vendors," said Alex Sayyah, CEO of Aleran Software. "With Publishop, virtually anyone with a PDF catalog can create a clickable, interactive shopping cart in a couple of minutes," he explained.

Convert PDF Catalogs to eCommerce Sites

Using Aleran's AI-based technology, Publishop saves users hours of time manually hotspotting PDF catalogs, instead automatically analyzing catalog files and creating associated product links and display info. Uploaded PDF catalogs become clickable online stores complete with shopping cart functionality and integrated payment processing -- shareable across any device for online browsing and shopping.

Publishop is ideal for manufacturers, vendors, sales representatives, and resellers who already have a PDF catalog or price list and need a quick and affordable way to create an online shopping experience for their customers.

"Especially now with so much of the sales model transitioning to online platforms, there's a real need for innovative sales tools that solve your day-to-day problems so you can continue to sell and grow your business from wherever you are," said Sayyah.

An enterprise version of the product is also available as part of the company's flagship sales order management platform, RepDesk.

For more information, please visit aleran.com .

About Aleran

Aleran's all-in-one sales order management platform gives businesses exactly the tools they need to succeed and lead in today's ever-evolving B2B sales landscape. Founded in Minneapolis, MN by pioneering technologists in eCommerce, CRM and digital innovation, Aleran's goal has always centered on making complex and expensive technologies simple and affordable for the small to midsize business or manufacturer. Today, Aleran's software-as-a-service platform does just that, offering an easy to use, cloud-based system for managing sales orders, gathering real-time business insights, reconciling commissions and creating shoppable online stores and PDF catalogs.

