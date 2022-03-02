Aleran Software Opens San Diego Office

MINNEAPOLIS, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aleran Software announced today it is opening its first office outside of Minnesota in San Diego.

"San Diego's at the epicenter of the new manufacturing and B2B tech growth engine," said Aleran Software CEO Alex Sayyah. "The days of industry pessimism and tolerance for good-enough operations have transitioned into a manufacturing sector that is surging with real value, with real operations that deliver that value fast. San Diego's and Southern California's resurgence and re-shoring, coupled with new generations of software that's nimble and streamlined make this the place to be."

San Diego provides a logical hub for Aleran in Southern California. The San Diego IT sector saw three-year revenue growth of 188% entering 2020. Meanwhile, nearby Los Angeles reached $2.8 billion in sales of industrial space from January to August 2021, the highest of any U.S. market, followed by the Inland Empire with $2.3 billion in sales. San Diego itself is a center for advanced manufacturing companies, with nearly 3,150 manufacturing companies currently supporting more than 110,000 jobs. Computer and electronic product manufacturing lead San Diego and North County's manufacturing industry, employing 12,746 people.

Aleran will initially be based at 600 B Street, Suite 300. Aleran's Chief Marketing Officer, Vice President of Business Development and Corporate Development, Senior Director of Inside Sales and members of the sales team will be based from the new location, with CEO Alex Sayyah working from both Minneapolis and San Diego.

The majority of Aleran's new California team have joined the company in the past year.

About Aleran

Aleran Software is an A.I.-driven, unified commerce platform that automates and streamlines sales order management and B2B and B2C e-commerce so manufacturers, retailers, distributors and sales agencies can sell remotely, scale their businesses, and increase revenues. Aleran's headless software platform allows you to integrate with your business-critical systems and offers complimentary solutions to get you on the same page as your channel partners.

