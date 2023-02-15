Alercell Announces European Expansion With the Opening of Alercell UK LTD

BOZEMAN, Mont., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alercell today announced the opening of Alercell UK LTD. with principal office in central London (UK).

Alercell will develop in London its R&D facility centered on neuroscience research. Alercell intends to invest into a new R&D center to be created and operational by Summer 2023. Several locations have been already scouted in central London.

Alercell

Alercell, Inc., is a molecular diagnostics company pioneering novel therapeutics to discover, develop, and commercialize solutions for clinical unmet needs, with a primary focus in Oncology in-vitro Diagnostic Testing and Neuroscience. Alercell is located in Bozeman Montana (USA).

"In London we intend to develop a new approach to neurodegenerative diseases, and we do have a plan already in place. Along our innovative work in preventative cancer medicine, we believe that patients suffering from neurodegenerative diseases need help and we believe that we have a solution. We will develop it in a state-of-the-art R&D center that will be operational by Summer 2023." Said Frederic Scheer Alercell CEO.

The company is on an aggressive growth pattern as it is in the process of finalizing the incorporation of Alercell France SAS, an Alercell wholly owned subsidiary in Paris where it intends to expand and develop additional research and offer its cancer and leukemia diagnostic tests.

Alercell recently introduced Lena Q51® a Leukemia diagnostic test that was developed to detect up to 51 genes mutations associated with Leukemia. (www.Lenadx.com).

ABOUT ALERCELL

Alercell, Inc., a Montana company is a molecular diagnostics company pioneering novel therapeutics to discover, develop, and commercialize solutions for clinical unmet needs, with a primary focus in Oncology in-vitro Diagnostic Testing and Neuroscience. The company was founded with the aim of providing more accurate and timely diagnostic tools for cancer patients worldwide. Alercell's mission is to make a difference in the fight against cancer by providing innovative and accurate diagnostic solutions that improve patient outcomes.

The Alercell® mission is built on the foundation of "stopping it before it starts". Our genetics-based testing is the first line of assault against cancer & leukemia and infectious diseases.

For more information, please visit: www.alercell.com and www.Lenadx.com.

