BOZEMAN, Mont., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alercell, Inc. ("Alercell" or the "Company") today announced it has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with American Lion Holdings ("ALH") in which ALH will commercialize Alercell line of surgical operating tables and equipment for hospitals and surgical centers in several states on the East Coast including New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Kentucky and Florida.

Alercell Alercell Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement with American Lion Holdings

"This agreement with ALH is an important step towards expanding the reach and availability in the Northeast region of Alercell line of surgical equipment," said Frederic Scheer Alercell, CEO.

Under the terms of the agreement, ALH will receive exclusive rights to commercialize all operating tables and other surgical equipment in the covered territory and will be responsible for all services required.

ALH is a regional medical products distributor operating in the Northeast with a specialty on surgical centers. ALH has been in business for several years and is very active in serving hospitals and surgical centers.

ABOUT ALERCELL

Alercell, Inc., a Montana company is a molecular diagnostics company pioneering novel therapeutics to discover, develop, and commercialize solutions for clinical unmet needs, with a primary focus in Oncology in-vitro Diagnostic Testing and Neuroscience. The company was founded with the aim of providing more accurate and timely diagnostic tools for cancer patients worldwide. Alercell's mission is to make a difference in the fight against cancer by providing innovative and accurate diagnostic solutions that improve patient outcomes.

The Alercell® mission is built on the foundation of "stopping it before it starts". Our genetics-based testing is the first line of assault against cancer & leukemia and infectious diseases.

For more information, please visit: www.alercell.com and www.Lenadx.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside Alercell 's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include the inability to complete the proposed business combination or the Extension; the inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the proposed business combination; costs related to any business combination; Alercell's ability to manage growth; Alercell's ability to execute its business plan; the timing of revenues from existing customers, including uncertainties related to the ability of Alercell's customers to commercialize their products and the ultimate market acceptance of these products; the uncertain impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Alercell's and its customers' businesses; uncertainties related to Alercell's estimates of the size of the markets for its products; the rate and degree of market acceptance of Alercell 's products; the success of other competing products and services that exist or may become available; Alercell's ability to identify and integrate acquisitions; rising costs adversely affecting Alercell's profitability; uncertainties related to Alercell's potential litigation involving Alercell or the validity or enforceability of Alercell's intellectual property; and general economic and market conditions impacting demand for Alercell's products and services. Other factors include the possibility that any proposed business combination does not close, including due to the failure to receive required security holder approvals, or the failure of other closing conditions. Alercell does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Disclaimer

This release shall neither constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which the offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Media Contact:

Frederic Scheer

[email protected]

Tel: 406 920 8787

SOURCE Alercell