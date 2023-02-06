Alercell Celebrates World Cancer Day 2023

BOZEMAN, Mont., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alercell celebrates today World Cancer Day in unveiling its Poster for World Cancer Day. World Cancer Day was born on the 4 February 2000 at the World Summit Against Cancer for the New Millennium in Paris. The Paris Charter aims to promote research, prevent cancer, improve patient services, raise awareness and mobilize the global community to make progress against cancer, and includes the adoption of World Cancer Day.

Alercell Poster for World Cancer Day 2023

Alercell wants to go further, Alercell believe that a world without cancer is within reach, but we need to modify our overall attitude toward cancer. Today we have made tremendous progress in curing and healing cancer, but we need to go further. We need to eliminate it completely like we have done for numerous plagues before our time. It is possible and this is the mantra of Alercell: "Stop it before it starts!" It is possible.

"Although I congratulate the medical and the pharmaceutical industry for all the progress made in the past 20 years in their fight against cancer, at Alercell we want to go further in developing a more preventative approach. We want to detect the risks prior to seeing them coming to fruition. We can do it! Join us all in insisting on a more preventative approach to eliminate cancer" said Frederic Scheer, Alercell CEO in unveiling Alercell 2023 poster.

The poster is celebrating a recent test Lena Q51® that the company has introduced recently to diagnose Leukemia early.

Learn more about World Cancer Day at: https://www.worldcancerday.org/

ABOUT ALERCELL

Alercell, Inc., a Montana company is a molecular diagnostics company pioneering novel therapeutics to discover, develop, and commercialize solutions for clinical unmet needs, with a primary focus in Oncology in-vitro Diagnostic Testing and Neuroscience. The company was founded with the aim of providing more accurate and timely diagnostic tools for cancer patients worldwide. Alercell's mission is to make a difference in the fight against cancer by providing innovative and accurate diagnostic solutions that improve patient outcomes.

The Alercell® mission is built on the foundation of "stopping it before it starts". Our genetics-based testing is the first line of assault against cancer & leukemia and infectious diseases.

For more information, please visit: www.alercell.com and www.Lenadx.com

