Alercell to Attend the November Interactive Moneyshow Virtual Expo

BOZEMAN, Mont., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ALERCELL, INC. ("ALERCELL"), Alercell a Biotechnology company specialized in delivering innovative in vitro rapid diagnostic tests, accurate and efficient, to tackle infectious diseases, today announced that Management will make a formal presentation at the Interactive MoneyShow Virtual Expo which will be held virtually on November 17 to 19, 2020. Alercell is scheduled to participate in Interactive Presentation with a Q& A session at Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 2:00 pm EST. Alercell presentation is entitled: "PANIC MORE THAN PANDEMIC--HOW TO RESOLVE THE CURRENT COVID-19 CRISIS--THE ALERCELL SOLUTION" Attending from Alercell are CEO Frederic Scheer and CMO Dr. Alexandre Scheer, MD.

Interactive MoneyShow Virtual Expo features access to companies at the forefront of technological innovation that have served as driving factors in the robust market we have witnessed over at least the last decade. This conference provides an opportunity for investors including small investors to gain important insights into the technologies that will drive the entire value chain for the foreseeable future.

ABOUT ALERCELL

Alercell is a Biotechnology company specialized in infectious diseases, based in Bozeman, Montana. Created by a group of veterans of medical research, Alercell's principle business is in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of efficient treatment for infectious diseases including the Coronavirus known as Covid 19. Alercell is also exploring advanced treatment plan using stem cells. Alercell intends to expand its operations to a broad and diversified line of health care solutions to infectious diseases. For more information, please visit: www.alercell.com and https://alercell.it/

Certain statements made in this release are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside Alercell 's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include the inability to complete the proposed business combination or the Extension; the inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the proposed business combination; costs related to any business combination; Alercell's ability to manage growth; Alercell's ability to execute its business plan; the timing of revenues from existing customers, including uncertainties related to the ability of Alercell's customers to commercialize their products and the ultimate market acceptance of these products; the uncertain impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Alercell's and its customers' businesses; uncertainties related to Alercell's estimates of the size of the markets for its products; the rate and degree of market acceptance of Alercell 's products; the success of other competing products and services that exist or may become available; Alercell's ability to identify and integrate acquisitions; rising costs adversely affecting Alercell's profitability; uncertainties related to Alercell's potential litigation involving Alercell or the validity or enforceability of Alercell's intellectual property; and general economic and market conditions impacting demand for Alercell's products and services. Other factors include the possibility that any proposed business combination does not close, including due to the failure to receive required security holder approvals, or the failure of other closing conditions. Alercell does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

This release shall neither constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which the offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

