Alercell® to Distribute AmoyDx® Ros1 Gene Fusion Detection Kit

BOZEMAN, Mont., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alercell® announced today that it has started the distribution of AmoyDx ROS1 Gene Fusion Detection Kit. Part of the master distribution agreement with Amoy Diagnostics Co., Ltd (AmoyDx), signed last month.

ROSI is a receptor tyrosine kinase of insulin receptor family. ROS1 gene fusions define a unique molecular subset of non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The AmoyDx® ROS1 Gene Fusions Detection Kit is a real-time PCR assay for qualitative detection of 14 ROS1 gene fusions in human total RNA extracted from formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tumor tissues in NSCLC patients.

The kit is based on two major processes, Reverse Transcription and PCR Amplification. Using PCR allows results in less than 24 hours. This provides an opportunity to the physicians to obtain much needed information about the molecules in a time frame allowing the start of the appropriate treatment. Typically, RT-PCR assay result can be obtained earlier in comparison to those results attained from using conventional method of tissue biopsy.

The tests are available now for distribution at Alercell corporate office in Montana and start as "RUO" Research Use Only while waiting for the final FDA certification to expand the distribution around the country.

Alercell®, Inc is a molecular diagnostics company that provides cancer and leukemia rapid tests to diagnose life-threatening illnesses at an early stage. The company was founded with the aim of providing more accurate and timely diagnostic tools for cancer patients worldwide. Alercell's mission is to make a difference in the fight against cancer by providing innovative and accurate diagnostic solutions that improve patient outcomes.

The Alercell® mission is built on the foundation of "stopping it before it starts". Our genetics-based testing is the first line of assault against cancer & leukemia and infectious diseases. Alercell® is a Biotechnology company based in Bozeman, Montana with a satellite office in New York City.

