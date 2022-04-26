Alercell to Distribute Leukemia Fusion Gene Screening and Genotyping Kit

BOZEMAN, Mont., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alercell, announced today that it will begin distributing a Leukemia Fusion Gene Screening and Genotyping Kit created and manufactured by Zeesan, a longtime partner of Alercell.

Leukemia

Leukemia, commonly known as blood cancer, is a malignant disease of the blood system. The innovative approach of the Leukemia Fusion Gene Kit is to target the gene mutations, the clonogenic gene rearrangements and abnormal gene expression. Fusion genes are one of the most common biomarkers in Leukemia and are caused by chromosome breakage and recombination. More than 200 types of fusion genes have been identified, and about 50% of leukemia patients have fusion gene biomarkers, and different disease subtypes have different fusion gene profiles.

The Zeesan approach allows the screening of up to 55 types of leukemia fusion genes. The screening allows a more precise medication, precisely targeting the relevant genes. This allows a timely adjustment of treatment schedule and signals potential relapse warnings.

"One valuable aspect is the unique combination of accuracy and speed" said Dr. Alexandre Scheer MD Chief Medical Officer of Alercell. "The approach is not only innovative but could mean tremendous savings in terms of time and money for treating Leukemia. The traditional approach is done through blood tests and bone marrow biopsy, while the Zeesan Leukemia Fusion Gene Screening and Genotyping Kit is a kit that is analyzed through a standard PCR machine". Results can be obtained in a few hours at a fraction of the costs of the traditional approach.

"Using a genetic approach and using our knowledge of the genome is definitively the medicine of the 21st century," said Frederic Scheer, Alercell CEO. "It is important to give practitioners and patients a fast and affordable solution to all the life-threatening conditions that are ravaging the lives of so many."

The Leukemia Fusion Gene Screening and Genotyping Kit will start as a "RUO" Research Use Only while waiting for the final FDA certification to expand the distribution around the country.

ABOUT ALERCELL

Alercell is a Biotechnology company specialized in infectious diseases, and in-vitro diagnostics tests for cancer, based in Bozeman, Montana with a satellite office in New York City. Created by a group of veterans of medical research, Alercell's core business is in the discovery, development, distribution, manufacture, and sale of efficient treatment for infectious diseases including the Coronavirus and cancer prevention diagnostic testing. For more information, please visit: www.alercell.com

