Alerian and S-Network Global Indexes Selected by UBS for Five New ETNs

DALLAS, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Together, Alerian and S-Network Global Indexes, a leading independent index provider focused on building innovative, index-based investment strategies, announced today that UBS has chosen to license several Alerian and S-Network indexes as the underlying benchmarks for five recently launched ETNs.

The underlying benchmarks will aim to provide investors with access to income generation within the midstream energy infrastructure space as well as access to the performance of US closed-end funds whose principal investment objectives are to produce taxable and tax-advantaged yields.

"We continue to see strong demand across the industry for income-focused strategies. We are excited that UBS has selected five of our leading indexes to fulfill such demand," said David LaValle, CEO of Alerian.

The Alerian MLP Index (AMZ) is the leading gauge of energy Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs). The capped, float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index, whose constituents represent approximately 85% of total float-adjusted market capitalization, is disseminated in real-time on a price-return basis.

The Alerian Midstream Energy Index (AMNA) is a broad-based composite of North American energy infrastructure companies. The capped, float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index, whose constituents earn the majority of their cash flow from midstream activities involving energy commodities, is disseminated real-time on a price-return (AMNA), total-return (AMNAX), net total-return (AMNAN), and adjusted net total-return (AMNTR) basis.

About Alerian

Alerian is a leading independent index provider focused on building innovative, index-based investment strategies. Through indexing, benchmarking and calculation services, Alerian serves the global investment community. Built on a foundation of data rigor and specialty research, Alerian's comprehensive family of indexes includes the leading energy, thematic and smart-beta indexes, such as the first real-time MLP index – The Alerian MLP Index, S-Network Closed-End Fund Index Series, S-Network Global Benchmark Family, S-Network Dividend and Income Indexes and S-Network Renewable and Natural Resources Indexes. Today, Alerian has over $23 billion in total assets tracking its indexes and has over 200 customers world-wide.



This notice does not constitute an offering of any security, product, or service. All information provided by Alerian is impersonal and not customized to the specific needs of any entity, person, or group of persons. Alerian and its affiliates do not endorse, manage, promote, sell, or sponsor any investment fund or other vehicle that is offered by third parties and that seeks to provide an investment return linked to or based on the returns of any Alerian or S-Network index.

Alerian is not an investment advisor, and Alerian and its affiliates make no representation regarding the advisability of investing in any investment fund or other vehicle. This notice should not be construed to provide advice of any kind, including, but not limited to, tax and legal.

SOURCE Alerian

