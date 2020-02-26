Alerian Announces Methodology Guide Update

DALLAS, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alerian announced that the methodology guides for the Alerian Midstream Energy Index (AMNA) and the Alerian US Midstream Energy Index (AMUS) have been updated and are available at alerian.com/indexes. The methodology guide updates are effective as of February 26, 2020 and will be applied during the next quarterly rebalancing.

Consistent with industry practice, Alerian will continue to periodically consult with stakeholders for feedback regarding its indexes. Alerian makes no guarantees nor is under any obligation to comply with any of the responses from these consultations, which may result in no changes or outcome of any kind.

About Alerian

Alerian is an independent information services company serving asset managers and investment professionals around the globe through its indexing, research and data capabilities. Built on a foundation of data rigor and specialty research, Alerian pioneered how the master limited partnership (MLP) asset class is measured and created the first real-time MLP index – the Alerian MLP Index – the most widely used benchmark for midstream MLP energy. Today, Alerian continues to innovate, delivering indexes, tools, thought leadership, and actionable insights that equip stakeholders to make informed decisions.

About the Alerian Midstream Energy Index

The Alerian Midstream Energy Index is a broad-based composite of North American energy infrastructure companies. The capped, float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index, whose constituents earn the majority of their cash flow from midstream activities involving energy commodities, is disseminated real-time on a price-return basis (AMNA) and on a total-return basis (AMNAX).

About the Alerian US Midstream Energy Index

The Alerian US Midstream Energy Index is a broad-based composite of US energy infrastructure companies. The capped, float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index, whose constituents earn the majority of their cash flow from midstream activities involving energy commodities, is disseminated real-time on a price-return basis (AMUS) and on a total-return basis (AMUSX).

