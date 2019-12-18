Alerian Appoints Kelly Spector as New Chief Administrative Officer

DALLAS, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alerian, an independent information services company providing indexes, data and research to global investors, announced today that Kelly Spector will be appointed as the company's new Chief Administrative Officer. With over 20 years of experience in the financial services industry, Spector brings new perspective and expertise to Alerian's growing index business.

Spector will be responsible for the development of firmwide strategic initiatives, regulatory engagement, and supporting advancements in Alerian's index operations and offerings. In addition, Alerian will look to leverage her experience as the company integrates the recently announced acquisition of S-Network Global Indexes.

"Kelly's proven expertise in driving corporate strategy will be invaluable as we continue to bolster Alerian's position as a leading provider of global indexes, data and research," said David LaValle, CEO of Alerian. "Kelly's command of the information services landscape is truly unmatched, and we are excited to have her join our growing team." Alerian Chairman John Jacobs adds, "Kelly brings an unparalleled combination of industry expertise and strategic vision, with a track record to identify key market trends and execute accordingly."

"Alerian is the established market benchmark for the energy infrastructure sector, and the recent acquisition of S-Network further expands their overall product portfolio and indexing capabilities," said Spector. "I am excited to join the leadership team and continue the efforts to deepen and diversify the offerings and provide an outstanding client experience."

Previously, Spector was the Global Head of Index Operations & Governance and Head of Strategy for the Global Information Services business at NASDAQ, in addition to other leadership positions throughout her tenure at the firm.

About Alerian

Alerian is an independent information services company serving asset managers and investment professionals around the globe through its indexing, research and data capabilities. Built on a foundation of data rigor and specialty research, Alerian pioneered how the master limited partnership (MLP) asset class is measured and created the first real-time MLP index – the Alerian MLP Index – the most widely used benchmark for midstream MLP energy. Today, Alerian continues to innovate, delivering indexes, tools, thought leadership, and actionable insights that equip stakeholders to make informed decisions.



