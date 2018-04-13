Alerian Appoints Lori Ziebart to Board of Advisors

"We are very pleased to welcome Lori to Alerian's advisory board," said President and CEO Kenny Feng. "Her experience in public policy and government affairs will provide us with a unique perspective in our ongoing effort to equip investors to make informed decisions about MLPs and energy infrastructure."

Ziebart spent several years on Capitol Hill, holding positions of increasing responsibility including tax counsel to the US Senate Finance Committee. She also previously served as Vice President in the Government Relations Group at Goldman Sachs and Vice President of Government Affairs at El Paso Corporation before establishing her own consulting business.

Ziebart graduated with a Juris Doctor from Georgetown University and with a Bachelor of Arts in Politics and History from Mount Holyoke College.

The appointment of Ziebart brings Alerian's advisory board to seven members, including: Glenn Dance, Managing Director of Partnership Taxation at Grant Thornton; Paula Farrell, Director of Investor Relations and Planning at Magellan Midstream Partners; Tim Fenn, Managing Partner of the Houston Office at Latham & Watkins; Randy Fowler, President of Enterprise Products Partners; Michael Jamieson, Managing Director and Co-Head of North America Energy Investment Banking at Citigroup; and Roy Lamoreaux, Vice President of Investor Relations and Communications at Plains All American Pipeline.

About Alerian

Alerian equips investors to make informed decisions about Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs) and energy infrastructure. Its benchmarks, including the flagship Alerian MLP Index (AMZ), are widely used by industry executives, investment professionals, research analysts, and national media to analyze relative performance. As of March 31, 2018, over $13 billion is directly tied to the Alerian Index Series through exchange-traded funds and notes, separately managed accounts, and structured products. For more information, including index values and constituents, research content, and announcements regarding rebalancings, please visit alerian.com.

