Alerian Appoints Robert Hughes as Head of Sales

DALLAS, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alerian, a leading independent index provider focused on building innovative, index-based investment strategies, announced today that Robert Hughes has been appointed as the firm's new Head of Sales.

Hughes joins Alerian with over 20 years of experience in the financial industry and a proven record of success working with global investment leaders to support the creation and listing of a broad range of index-based financial products.

In his new role, Hughes will be responsible for managing and developing sales strategies for Alerian's indexing, benchmarking and calculation services. Additionally, Alerian will look to leverage his expertise to advance the global footprint of the firm's energy infrastructure, thematic, and smart beta indexes.

"Rob's connectivity and extensive relationships with leaders in the indexing, exchange and ETF industry is unmatched, and we are thrilled to have him join our growing team," said David LaValle, CEO of Alerian. "As we continue to increase our index and benchmark offerings, Rob's sales leadership will be a critical component to help Alerian execute on its strategic vision and accelerate our growth globally."

"I'm excited to join Alerian's highly motivated and experienced team at this pivotal time, and in this unprecedented environment," said Hughes. "We'll compete very effectively by remaining relentlessly focused on supporting the success of our clients and partners while being thoughtful and innovative in our approach to expand our business and capabilities around the world."

Previously, Hughes was the global head of index and advisor solutions for Nasdaq Global Indexes. He has also served as a director for the Independent Research Network (IRN), a joint venture co-owned by Nasdaq and Reuters.

About Alerian

Alerian is a leading independent index provider focused on building innovative, index-based investment strategies. Through indexing, benchmarking and calculation services, Alerian serves the global investment community. Built on a foundation of data rigor and specialty research, Alerian's comprehensive family of indexes includes the leading energy, thematic and smart-beta indexes, such as the first real-time MLP index – The Alerian MLP Index, S-Network Closed-End Fund Index Series, S-Network Global Benchmark Family, S-Network Dividend and Income Indexes and S-Network Renewable and Natural Resources Indexes. Today, Alerian has over $23 billion in total assets tracking its indexes and has over 200 customers world-wide.

