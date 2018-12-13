Alerian Index Series December 2018 Index Review

DALLAS, Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alerian announced the results of the December quarterly review for the Alerian Index Series. All changes will be implemented as of the close of business on Friday, December 21, 2018.

Alerian Midstream Energy Index (AMNA). Altus Midstream (NASDAQ: ALTM) and Equitrans Midstream (NYSE: ETRN) will be added.

Alerian US Midstream Energy Index (AMUS). Altus Midstream (ALTM) and Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) will be added.

Alerian Midstream Energy Select Index (AMEI). CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE: CNXM) will be added.

Alerian MLP Index (AMZ) and Alerian MLP Equal Weight Index (AMZE). Antero Midstream GP (NYSE: AMGP), American Midstream Partners (NYSE: AMID), CNX Midstream Partners (CNXM), Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE: DKL), EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE: ENLC), EQGP Holdings (NYSE: EQGP), Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ: GPP), Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE: HESM), Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ: MMLP), Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE: OMP), PBF Logistics (NYSE: PBFX), Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSEAMERICAN: SNMP), TransMontaigne Partners (NYSE: TLP), USD Partners (NYSE: USDP), and Western Gas Equity Partners (NYSE: WGP) will be added.

AmeriGas Partners (NYSE: APU), Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ: ARLP), GasLog Partners (NYSE: GLOP), Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ: GMLP), Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE: HCLP), Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE: SPH), Sunoco (NYSE: SUN), Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE: TGP), USA Compression Partners (NYSE: USAC), and Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ: VNOM) will be removed.

Alerian Energy Infrastructure Capital Strength Select Index (AMCS). Buckeye Partners (NYSE: BPL), Equitrans Midstream (ETRN), and HollyFrontier (NYSE: HFC) will be added. EQGP Holdings (EQGP) will be removed.

There are no constituent changes to the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (AMZI) or the Alerian Natural Gas MLP Index (ANGI).

In addition, each index will be rebalanced in accordance with its existing methodology. Constituent additions to and deletions from an index do not reflect an opinion by Alerian on the investment merits of the respective securities.

About Alerian

Alerian equips investors to make informed decisions about energy infrastructure and Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs). Its benchmarks are widely used by industry executives, investment professionals, research analysts, and national media to analyze relative performance. As of November 30, 2018, over $13 billion is directly tied to the Alerian Index Series through exchange-traded funds and notes, separately managed accounts, and structured products. Visit alerian.com to learn more.

SOURCE Alerian

Related Links

http://www.alerian.com

