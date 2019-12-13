Alerian Index Series December 2019 Index Review

DALLAS, Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alerian announced the results of the December quarterly review for the Alerian Index Series. All changes will be implemented as of the close of business on Friday, December 20, 2019.

Alerian Midstream Energy Index (AMNA) . Southcross Energy Partners ( SXEEQ ) will be removed.

. Southcross Energy Partners ( ) will be removed. Alerian US Midstream Energy Index (AMUS) . Southcross Energy Partners (SXEEQ) will be removed.

. Southcross Energy Partners (SXEEQ) will be removed. Alerian Midstream Energy Select Index (AMEI) . Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE: SMLP) will be removed and Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ: RTLR ) will be added.

. Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE: SMLP) will be removed and Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ: ) will be added. Alerian Energy Infrastructure Capital Strength Select Index (AMCS) . EnLink Midstream (NYSE: ENLC) will be removed.

There are no constituent changes to the Alerian MLP Index (AMZ), Alerian MLP Equal Weight Index (AMZE), Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (AMZI), and Alerian Natural Gas MLP Index (ANGI).

In addition, each index will be rebalanced in accordance with its existing methodology. Constituent additions to and deletions from an index do not reflect an opinion by Alerian on the investment merits of the respective securities.



Alerian is an independent information services company serving asset managers and investment professionals around the globe through its indexing, research and data capabilities. Built on a foundation of data rigor and specialty research, Alerian pioneered how the master limited partnership (MLP) asset class is measured and created the first real-time MLP index – the Alerian MLP Index – the most widely used benchmark for midstream MLP energy. Today, Alerian continues to innovate, delivering indexes, tools and thought leadership and actionable insights that equip stakeholders to make informed decisions.

