Alerian Index Series June 2018 Index Review

Alerian MLP Index (AMZ) and Alerian MLP Equal Weight Index (AMZE). BP Midstream Partners (NYSE: BPMP) and USA Compression Partners (NYSE: USAC) will be added to the AMZ and AMZE.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE: BPMP) and Compression Partners (NYSE: USAC) will be added to the AMZ and AMZE. Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (AMZI). Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP), Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE: CQP), and Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE: ENBL) will be added to and Dominion Energy Midstream Partners (NYSE: DM) will be removed from the AMZI.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP), Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE: CQP), and Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE: ENBL) will be added to and Dominion Energy Midstream Partners (NYSE: DM) will be removed from the AMZI. Alerian Natural Gas MLP Index (ANGI). Dominion Energy Midstream Partners will be removed from the ANGI.

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners will be removed from the ANGI. Alerian Large Cap MLP Index (AMLI). Buckeye Partners LP (NYSE: BPL), EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE: EQM), and Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE: SHLX) will be removed from the AMLI.

Buckeye Partners LP (NYSE: BPL), EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE: EQM), and Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE: SHLX) will be removed from the AMLI. Alerian Mid Cap MLP Index (AMMI). Buckeye Partners, EQT Midstream Partners, Shell Midstream Partners, and USA Compression Partners will be added to and Dominion Energy Midstream Partners and TC PipeLines (NYSE: TCP) will be removed from the AMMI.

Buckeye Partners, EQT Midstream Partners, Shell Midstream Partners, and Compression Partners will be added to and Dominion Energy Midstream Partners and TC PipeLines will be removed from the AMMI. Alerian Small Cap MLP Index (AMSI) . Dominion Energy Midstream Partners and TC PipeLines will be added to and USA Compression Partners will be removed from the AMSI.

. Dominion Energy Midstream Partners and TC PipeLines will be added to and Compression Partners will be removed from the AMSI. Alerian Energy Infrastructure Index (AMEI) . Buckeye Partners and Shell Midstream Partners will be removed from the AMEI.

. Buckeye Partners and Shell Midstream Partners will be removed from the AMEI. Alerian Energy Infrastructure Capital Strength Select Index (AMCS) : Antero Midstream GP (NYSE: AMGP), Cheniere Energy Partners, Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE: MIC), and NuStar Energy (NYSE: NS) will be added to and Antero Midstream Partners (NYSE: AM), Andeavor Logistics (NYSE: ANDV), Buckeye Partners, Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings (NYSE: CQH), and Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE: ETP) will be removed from the AMCS.

There are no constituent changes to the Alerian MLP Closed End Fund Index (AMCI).

In addition, each index will be rebalanced in accordance with their existing methodology. Constituent additions to and deletions from an index do not reflect an opinion by Alerian on the investment merits of the respective securities.

About Alerian

Alerian equips investors to make informed decisions about Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs) and energy infrastructure. Its benchmarks, including the flagship Alerian MLP Index (AMZ), are widely used by industry executives, investment professionals, research analysts, and national media to analyze relative performance. As of May 31, over $15 billion is directly tied to the Alerian Index Series through exchange-traded funds and notes, separately managed accounts, and structured products. For more information, including index values and constituents, research content, and announcements regarding rebalancings, please visit alerian.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alerian-index-series-june-2018-index-review-300662260.html

SOURCE Alerian

Related Links

http://www.alerian.com

