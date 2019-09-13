Alerian Index Series September 2019 Index Review

DALLAS, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alerian announced the results of the September quarterly review for the Alerian Index Series. All changes will be implemented as of the close of business on Friday, September 20, 2019.

Alerian Midstream Energy Index (AMNA). Buckeye Partners (NYSE: BPL) will be removed.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE: BPL) will be removed. Alerian US Midstream Energy Index (AMUS). Buckeye Partners (BPL) will be removed.

Buckeye Partners (BPL) will be removed. Alerian Midstream Energy Select Index (AMEI). Buckeye Partners (BPL) will be removed.

Buckeye Partners (BPL) will be removed. Alerian MLP Index (AMZ). Buckeye Partners (BPL) and Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSE: SNMP) will be removed.

Buckeye Partners (BPL) and Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSE: SNMP) will be removed. Alerian MLP Equal Weight Index (AMZE). Buckeye Partners (BPL) and Sanchez Midstream Partners (SNMP) will be removed.

Buckeye Partners (BPL) and Sanchez Midstream Partners (SNMP) will be removed. Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (AMZI). Buckeye Partners (BPL) and Holly Energy Partners (NYSE: HEP) will be removed.

Buckeye Partners (BPL) and Holly Energy Partners (NYSE: HEP) will be removed. Alerian Energy Infrastructure Capital Strength Select Index (AMCS). Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM), Buckeye Partners (BPL), NuStar Energy (NYSE: NS), and Tallgrass Energy (NYSE: TGE) will be removed.

There are no constituent changes to the Alerian Natural Gas MLP Index (ANGI).

In addition, each index will be rebalanced in accordance with its existing methodology. Constituent additions to and deletions from an index do not reflect an opinion by Alerian on the investment merits of the respective securities.

Alerian equips investors to make informed decisions about energy infrastructure and Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs). Its benchmarks are widely used by industry executives, investment professionals, research analysts, and national media to analyze relative performance. As of June 28, 2019, nearly $14 billion of products, including exchange traded funds and notes, are directly tied to and tracking the Alerian Index Series. Visit alerian.com to learn more.

