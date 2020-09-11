Alerian Index Series September 2020 Index Review

DALLAS, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alerian announced the results of the September quarterly review for the Alerian Index Series. All changes will be implemented as of the close of business on Friday, September 18, 2020.

Alerian Midstream Energy Index (AMNA) . Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE: SMLP), Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ: GPP), Altus Midstream Co. (NASDAQ: ALTM), and Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSX: TWM) will be removed.

. Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE: SMLP), Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ: GPP), Altus Midstream Co. (NASDAQ: ALTM), and Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSX: TWM) will be removed. Alerian US Midstream Energy Index (AMUS) . Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP), Green Plains Partners (GPP), and Altus Midstream Co. (ALTM) will be removed.

. Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP), Green Plains Partners (GPP), and Altus Midstream Co. (ALTM) will be removed. Alerian Midstream Energy Select Index (AMEI) . PBF Logistics (NYSE: PBFX) and Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE: DKL) will be added.

. PBF Logistics (NYSE: PBFX) and Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE: DKL) will be added. Alerian MLP Index (AMZ) . Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ: MMLP) will be removed.

. Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ: MMLP) will be removed. Alerian MLP Equal Weight Index (AMZE) . Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP) will be removed.

. Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP) will be removed. Alerian Energy Infrastructure Capital Strength Select Index (AMCS) . Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ: RTLR) and EnLink Midstream (NYSE: ENLC) will be added.

There are no constituent changes to the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (AMZI) and the Alerian Natural Gas MLP Index (ANGI).

Each index will be rebalanced in accordance with its existing methodology. Constituent additions to and deletions from an index do not reflect an opinion by Alerian on the investment merits of the respective securities.

About Alerian

Alerian is a leading independent index provider focused on building innovative, index-based investment strategies. Through indexing, benchmarking and calculation services, Alerian serves the global investment community. Built on a foundation of data rigor and specialty research, Alerian's comprehensive family of indexes includes the leading energy, thematic and smart-beta indexes, such as the first real-time MLP index – The Alerian MLP Index, S-Network Closed-End Fund Index Series, S-Network Global Benchmark Family, S-Network Dividend and Income Indexes and S-Network Renewable and Natural Resources Indexes. Today, Alerian has over $23 billion in total assets tracking its indexes and has over 200 customers world-wide.

