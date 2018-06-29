Alerian Launches Two New Midstream Energy Indices and Announces Methodology and Name Changes to the Alerian Energy Infrastructure Index

DALLAS, June 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alerian announced today the real-time launch of the Alerian Midstream Energy Index, a broad-based composite of North American energy infrastructure companies. Constituents can be structured as pass-through entities or corporations, but must earn the majority of their cash flow from midstream activities involving energy commodities. The capped, float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index is disseminated real-time on a price-return basis (AMNA) and on a total-return basis (AMNAX).
Alerian also announced the launch of the Alerian US Midstream Energy Index, a broad-based composite of US energy infrastructure companies and the American subset of the Alerian Midstream Energy Index. The index is disseminated real-time on a price-return basis (AMUS) and on a total-return basis (AMUSX).
Separately, Alerian announced that the Alerian Energy Infrastructure Index (AMEI) will be renamed the Alerian Midstream Energy Select Index (AMEI) effective after market close on Friday, June 29, 2018. In addition, the index methodology for the AMEI will be updated and posted to the website after market close on Monday, July 9, 2018. The effective date of the methodology changes will be Wednesday, July 18, 2018. A special rebalancing will take place after market close on Monday, July 23, 2018 incorporating the new methodology.
"Though the majority of the public's midstream energy dollars are invested in MLPs, a sizable minority are in corporations," said Alerian President and CEO Kenny Feng. "Accordingly, the two indices launched today are ideally suited for industry stakeholders that primarily value sector representation above other investment considerations."
"Updating the index methodology for the AMEI is a logical extension of the index launches announced today," Feng continued. "Going forward, the AMEI will be a liquid subset of the AMNA and continue to limit companies taxed as pass-through entities to 25%."
AMNA Constituents as of June 27, 2018
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Weightings
|
AltaGas Ltd
|
ALA CN
|
0.8%
|
American Midstream Partners LP
|
AMID
|
0.1%
|
Andeavor Logistics LP
|
ANDX
|
0.9%
|
Antero Midstream Partners LP
|
AM
|
0.6%
|
Antero Midstream GP LP
|
AMGP
|
0.3%
|
Blueknight Energy Partners LP
|
BKEP
|
0.0%
|
Boardwalk Pipeline Partners LP
|
BWP
|
0.3%
|
BP Midstream Partners LP
|
BPMP
|
0.2%
|
Buckeye Partners LP
|
BPL
|
1.2%
|
Cheniere Energy Inc
|
LNG
|
3.8%
|
Cheniere Energy Partners LP
|
CQP
|
0.3%
|
Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings LLC
|
CQH
|
0.1%
|
CNX Midstream Partners LP
|
CNXM
|
0.2%
|
Crestwood Equity Partners LP
|
CEQP
|
0.4%
|
DCP Midstream LP
|
DCP
|
0.8%
|
Delek Logistics Partners LP
|
DKL
|
0.1%
|
Dominion Energy Midstream Partners LP
|
DM
|
0.2%
|
Enable Midstream Partners LP
|
ENBL
|
0.3%
|
Enbridge Energy Partners LP
|
EEP
|
0.5%
|
Enbridge Inc
|
ENB CN
|
10.2%
|
Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc
|
ENF CN
|
0.7%
|
Energy Transfer Equity LP
|
ETE
|
3.4%
|
Energy Transfer Partners LP
|
ETP
|
5.0%
|
EnLink Midstream LLC
|
ENLC
|
0.2%
|
EnLink Midstream Partners LP
|
ENLK
|
0.6%
|
Enterprise Products Partners LP
|
EPD
|
9.4%
|
EQT GP Holdings LP
|
EQGP
|
0.1%
|
EQT Midstream Partners LP
|
EQM
|
0.7%
|
Genesis Energy LP
|
GEL
|
0.6%
|
Gibson Energy Inc
|
GEI CN
|
0.4%
|
Green Plains Partners LP
|
GPP
|
0.0%
|
Hess Midstream Partners LP
|
HESM
|
0.1%
|
Holly Energy Partners LP
|
HEP
|
0.3%
|
Inter Pipeline Ltd
|
IPL CN
|
1.6%
|
Keyera Corp
|
KEY CN
|
1.3%
|
Kinder Morgan Inc
|
KMI
|
7.7%
|
Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd
|
KML CN
|
0.3%
|
Macquarie Infrastructure Corp
|
MIC
|
0.8%
|
Magellan Midstream Partners LP
|
MMP
|
3.6%
|
Martin Midstream Partners LP
|
MMLP
|
0.1%
|
MPLX LP
|
MPLX
|
2.2%
|
NextDecade Corp
|
NEXT
|
0.0%
|
NGL Energy Partners LP
|
NGL
|
0.3%
|
Noble Midstream Partners LP
|
NBLX
|
0.2%
|
NuStar Energy LP
|
NS
|
0.4%
|
NuStar GP Holdings LLC
|
NSH
|
0.1%
|
Oasis Midstream Partners LP
|
OMP
|
0.0%
|
ONEOK Inc
|
OKE
|
6.6%
|
PBF Logistics LP
|
PBFX
|
0.1%
|
Pembina Pipeline Corp
|
PPL CN
|
4.0%
|
Phillips 66 Partners LP
|
PSXP
|
0.6%
|
Pieridae Energy Ltd
|
PEA CN
|
0.0%
|
Plains All American Pipeline LP
|
PAA
|
2.3%
|
Plains GP Holdings LP
|
PAGP
|
0.9%
|
Rice Midstream Partners LP
|
RMP
|
0.3%
|
Sanchez Midstream Partners LP
|
SNMP
|
0.0%
|
SemGroup Corp
|
SEMG
|
0.4%
|
Shell Midstream Partners LP
|
SHLX
|
0.6%
|
Spectra Energy Partners LP
|
SEP
|
0.6%
|
Summit Midstream Partners LP
|
SMLP
|
0.1%
|
Tallgrass Energy GP LP
|
TEGP
|
0.8%
|
Targa Resources Corp
|
TRGP
|
2.4%
|
TC PipeLines LP
|
TCP
|
0.3%
|
Tellurian Inc
|
TELL
|
0.2%
|
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd
|
TWM CN
|
0.1%
|
TransCanada Corp
|
TRP CN
|
8.8%
|
TransMontaigne Partners LP
|
TLP
|
0.1%
|
USD Partners LP
|
USDP
|
0.0%
|
Valero Energy Partners LP
|
VLP
|
0.2%
|
Western Gas Equity Partners LP
|
WGP
|
0.3%
|
Western Gas Partners LP
|
WES
|
1.1%
|
Williams Partners LP
|
WPZ
|
2.4%
|
The Williams Companies Inc
|
WMB
|
5.1%
AMUS Constituents as of June 27, 2018
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Weighting
|
American Midstream Partners LP
|
AMID
|
0.1%
|
Andeavor Logistics LP
|
ANDX
|
1.3%
|
Antero Midstream Partners LP
|
AM
|
0.9%
|
Antero Midstream GP LP
|
AMGP
|
0.5%
|
Blueknight Energy Partners LP
|
BKEP
|
0.0%
|
Boardwalk Pipeline Partners LP
|
BWP
|
0.5%
|
BP Midstream Partners LP
|
BPMP
|
0.3%
|
Buckeye Partners LP
|
BPL
|
1.7%
|
Cheniere Energy Inc
|
LNG
|
5.6%
|
Cheniere Energy Partners LP
|
CQP
|
0.5%
|
Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings LLC
|
CQH
|
0.2%
|
CNX Midstream Partners LP
|
CNXM
|
0.3%
|
Crestwood Equity Partners LP
|
CEQP
|
0.5%
|
DCP Midstream LP
|
DCP
|
1.2%
|
Delek Logistics Partners LP
|
DKL
|
0.1%
|
Dominion Energy Midstream Partners LP
|
DM
|
0.2%
|
Enable Midstream Partners LP
|
ENBL
|
0.5%
|
Enbridge Energy Partners LP
|
EEP
|
0.7%
|
Energy Transfer Equity LP
|
ETE
|
4.9%
|
Energy Transfer Partners LP
|
ETP
|
7.2%
|
EnLink Midstream LLC
|
ENLC
|
0.3%
|
EnLink Midstream Partners LP
|
ENLK
|
0.9%
|
Enterprise Products Partners LP
|
EPD
|
9.6%
|
EQT GP Holdings LP
|
EQGP
|
0.2%
|
EQT Midstream Partners LP
|
EQM
|
1.0%
|
Genesis Energy LP
|
GEL
|
0.8%
|
Green Plains Partners LP
|
GPP
|
0.1%
|
Hess Midstream Partners LP
|
HESM
|
0.1%
|
Holly Energy Partners LP
|
HEP
|
0.4%
|
Kinder Morgan Inc
|
KMI
|
10.6%
|
Macquarie Infrastructure Corp
|
MIC
|
1.1%
|
Magellan Midstream Partners LP
|
MMP
|
5.2%
|
Martin Midstream Partners LP
|
MMLP
|
0.1%
|
MPLX LP
|
MPLX
|
3.3%
|
NextDecade Corp
|
NEXT
|
0.0%
|
NGL Energy Partners LP
|
NGL
|
0.5%
|
Noble Midstream Partners LP
|
NBLX
|
0.4%
|
NuStar Energy LP
|
NS
|
0.6%
|
NuStar GP Holdings LLC
|
NSH
|
0.1%
|
Oasis Midstream Partners LP
|
OMP
|
0.1%
|
ONEOK Inc
|
OKE
|
9.6%
|
PBF Logistics LP
|
PBFX
|
0.2%
|
Phillips 66 Partners LP
|
PSXP
|
0.9%
|
Plains All American Pipeline LP
|
PAA
|
3.3%
|
Plains GP Holdings LP
|
PAGP
|
1.3%
|
Rice Midstream Partners LP
|
RMP
|
0.4%
|
Sanchez Midstream Partners LP
|
SNMP
|
0.0%
|
SemGroup Corp
|
SEMG
|
0.7%
|
Shell Midstream Partners LP
|
SHLX
|
0.9%
|
Spectra Energy Partners LP
|
SEP
|
0.9%
|
Summit Midstream Partners LP
|
SMLP
|
0.2%
|
Tallgrass Energy GP LP
|
TEGP
|
1.2%
|
Targa Resources Corp
|
TRGP
|
3.5%
|
TC PipeLines LP
|
TCP
|
0.5%
|
Tellurian Inc
|
TELL
|
0.2%
|
TransMontaigne Partners LP
|
TLP
|
0.2%
|
USD Partners LP
|
USDP
|
0.1%
|
Valero Energy Partners LP
|
VLP
|
0.3%
|
Western Gas Equity Partners LP
|
WGP
|
0.5%
|
Western Gas Partners LP
|
WES
|
1.6%
|
Williams Partners LP
|
WPZ
|
3.5%
|
The Williams Companies Inc
|
WMB
|
7.5%
About Alerian
Alerian equips investors to make informed decisions about energy infrastructure and Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs). Its benchmarks are widely used by industry executives, investment professionals, research analysts, and national media to analyze relative performance. As of May 31, 2018 over $15 billion is directly tied to the Alerian Index Series through exchange-traded funds and notes, separately managed accounts, and structured products. For more information, including index values and constituents, research content, and announcements regarding rebalancings, please visit alerian.com.
About the Alerian Midstream Energy Index
The Alerian Midstream Energy Index is a broad-based composite of North American energy infrastructure companies. The capped, float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index, whose constituents earn the majority of their cash flow from midstream activities involving energy commodities, is disseminated real-time on a price-return basis (AMNA) and on a total-return basis (AMNAX).
About the Alerian US Midstream Energy Index
The Alerian US Midstream Energy Index is a broad-based composite of US energy infrastructure companies. The capped, float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index, whose constituents earn the majority of their cash flow from midstream activities involving energy commodities, is disseminated real-time on a price-return basis (AMUS) and on a total-return basis (AMUSX).
About the Alerian Midstream Energy Select Index
The Alerian Midstream Energy Select Index is a composite of North American energy infrastructure companies and an investable subset of the Alerian Midstream Energy Index. The capped, float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index, whose constituents earn the majority of their cash flow from midstream activities involving energy commodities, is disseminated real-time on a price-return basis (AMEI) and on a total-return basis (AMEIX).
