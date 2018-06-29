Alerian Launches Two New Midstream Energy Indices and Announces Methodology and Name Changes to the Alerian Energy Infrastructure Index

Alerian also announced the launch of the Alerian US Midstream Energy Index, a broad-based composite of US energy infrastructure companies and the American subset of the Alerian Midstream Energy Index. The index is disseminated real-time on a price-return basis (AMUS) and on a total-return basis (AMUSX).

Separately, Alerian announced that the Alerian Energy Infrastructure Index (AMEI) will be renamed the Alerian Midstream Energy Select Index (AMEI) effective after market close on Friday, June 29, 2018. In addition, the index methodology for the AMEI will be updated and posted to the website after market close on Monday, July 9, 2018. The effective date of the methodology changes will be Wednesday, July 18, 2018. A special rebalancing will take place after market close on Monday, July 23, 2018 incorporating the new methodology.

"Though the majority of the public's midstream energy dollars are invested in MLPs, a sizable minority are in corporations," said Alerian President and CEO Kenny Feng. "Accordingly, the two indices launched today are ideally suited for industry stakeholders that primarily value sector representation above other investment considerations."

"Updating the index methodology for the AMEI is a logical extension of the index launches announced today," Feng continued. "Going forward, the AMEI will be a liquid subset of the AMNA and continue to limit companies taxed as pass-through entities to 25%."

AMNA Constituents as of June 27, 2018

Name Ticker Weightings AltaGas Ltd ALA CN 0.8% American Midstream Partners LP AMID 0.1% Andeavor Logistics LP ANDX 0.9% Antero Midstream Partners LP AM 0.6% Antero Midstream GP LP AMGP 0.3% Blueknight Energy Partners LP BKEP 0.0% Boardwalk Pipeline Partners LP BWP 0.3% BP Midstream Partners LP BPMP 0.2% Buckeye Partners LP BPL 1.2% Cheniere Energy Inc LNG 3.8% Cheniere Energy Partners LP CQP 0.3% Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings LLC CQH 0.1% CNX Midstream Partners LP CNXM 0.2% Crestwood Equity Partners LP CEQP 0.4% DCP Midstream LP DCP 0.8% Delek Logistics Partners LP DKL 0.1% Dominion Energy Midstream Partners LP DM 0.2% Enable Midstream Partners LP ENBL 0.3% Enbridge Energy Partners LP EEP 0.5% Enbridge Inc ENB CN 10.2% Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc ENF CN 0.7% Energy Transfer Equity LP ETE 3.4% Energy Transfer Partners LP ETP 5.0% EnLink Midstream LLC ENLC 0.2% EnLink Midstream Partners LP ENLK 0.6% Enterprise Products Partners LP EPD 9.4% EQT GP Holdings LP EQGP 0.1% EQT Midstream Partners LP EQM 0.7% Genesis Energy LP GEL 0.6% Gibson Energy Inc GEI CN 0.4% Green Plains Partners LP GPP 0.0% Hess Midstream Partners LP HESM 0.1% Holly Energy Partners LP HEP 0.3% Inter Pipeline Ltd IPL CN 1.6% Keyera Corp KEY CN 1.3% Kinder Morgan Inc KMI 7.7% Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd KML CN 0.3% Macquarie Infrastructure Corp MIC 0.8% Magellan Midstream Partners LP MMP 3.6% Martin Midstream Partners LP MMLP 0.1% MPLX LP MPLX 2.2% NextDecade Corp NEXT 0.0% NGL Energy Partners LP NGL 0.3% Noble Midstream Partners LP NBLX 0.2% NuStar Energy LP NS 0.4% NuStar GP Holdings LLC NSH 0.1% Oasis Midstream Partners LP OMP 0.0% ONEOK Inc OKE 6.6% PBF Logistics LP PBFX 0.1% Pembina Pipeline Corp PPL CN 4.0% Phillips 66 Partners LP PSXP 0.6% Pieridae Energy Ltd PEA CN 0.0% Plains All American Pipeline LP PAA 2.3% Plains GP Holdings LP PAGP 0.9% Rice Midstream Partners LP RMP 0.3% Sanchez Midstream Partners LP SNMP 0.0% SemGroup Corp SEMG 0.4% Shell Midstream Partners LP SHLX 0.6% Spectra Energy Partners LP SEP 0.6% Summit Midstream Partners LP SMLP 0.1% Tallgrass Energy GP LP TEGP 0.8% Targa Resources Corp TRGP 2.4% TC PipeLines LP TCP 0.3% Tellurian Inc TELL 0.2% Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd TWM CN 0.1% TransCanada Corp TRP CN 8.8% TransMontaigne Partners LP TLP 0.1% USD Partners LP USDP 0.0% Valero Energy Partners LP VLP 0.2% Western Gas Equity Partners LP WGP 0.3% Western Gas Partners LP WES 1.1% Williams Partners LP WPZ 2.4% The Williams Companies Inc WMB 5.1%

AMUS Constituents as of June 27, 2018

Name Ticker Weighting American Midstream Partners LP AMID 0.1% Andeavor Logistics LP ANDX 1.3% Antero Midstream Partners LP AM 0.9% Antero Midstream GP LP AMGP 0.5% Blueknight Energy Partners LP BKEP 0.0% Boardwalk Pipeline Partners LP BWP 0.5% BP Midstream Partners LP BPMP 0.3% Buckeye Partners LP BPL 1.7% Cheniere Energy Inc LNG 5.6% Cheniere Energy Partners LP CQP 0.5% Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings LLC CQH 0.2% CNX Midstream Partners LP CNXM 0.3% Crestwood Equity Partners LP CEQP 0.5% DCP Midstream LP DCP 1.2% Delek Logistics Partners LP DKL 0.1% Dominion Energy Midstream Partners LP DM 0.2% Enable Midstream Partners LP ENBL 0.5% Enbridge Energy Partners LP EEP 0.7% Energy Transfer Equity LP ETE 4.9% Energy Transfer Partners LP ETP 7.2% EnLink Midstream LLC ENLC 0.3% EnLink Midstream Partners LP ENLK 0.9% Enterprise Products Partners LP EPD 9.6% EQT GP Holdings LP EQGP 0.2% EQT Midstream Partners LP EQM 1.0% Genesis Energy LP GEL 0.8% Green Plains Partners LP GPP 0.1% Hess Midstream Partners LP HESM 0.1% Holly Energy Partners LP HEP 0.4% Kinder Morgan Inc KMI 10.6% Macquarie Infrastructure Corp MIC 1.1% Magellan Midstream Partners LP MMP 5.2% Martin Midstream Partners LP MMLP 0.1% MPLX LP MPLX 3.3% NextDecade Corp NEXT 0.0% NGL Energy Partners LP NGL 0.5% Noble Midstream Partners LP NBLX 0.4% NuStar Energy LP NS 0.6% NuStar GP Holdings LLC NSH 0.1% Oasis Midstream Partners LP OMP 0.1% ONEOK Inc OKE 9.6% PBF Logistics LP PBFX 0.2% Phillips 66 Partners LP PSXP 0.9% Plains All American Pipeline LP PAA 3.3% Plains GP Holdings LP PAGP 1.3% Rice Midstream Partners LP RMP 0.4% Sanchez Midstream Partners LP SNMP 0.0% SemGroup Corp SEMG 0.7% Shell Midstream Partners LP SHLX 0.9% Spectra Energy Partners LP SEP 0.9% Summit Midstream Partners LP SMLP 0.2% Tallgrass Energy GP LP TEGP 1.2% Targa Resources Corp TRGP 3.5% TC PipeLines LP TCP 0.5% Tellurian Inc TELL 0.2% TransMontaigne Partners LP TLP 0.2% USD Partners LP USDP 0.1% Valero Energy Partners LP VLP 0.3% Western Gas Equity Partners LP WGP 0.5% Western Gas Partners LP WES 1.6% Williams Partners LP WPZ 3.5% The Williams Companies Inc WMB 7.5%

About Alerian

Alerian equips investors to make informed decisions about energy infrastructure and Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs). Its benchmarks are widely used by industry executives, investment professionals, research analysts, and national media to analyze relative performance. As of May 31, 2018 over $15 billion is directly tied to the Alerian Index Series through exchange-traded funds and notes, separately managed accounts, and structured products. For more information, including index values and constituents, research content, and announcements regarding rebalancings, please visit alerian.com.

About the Alerian Midstream Energy Index

The Alerian Midstream Energy Index is a broad-based composite of North American energy infrastructure companies. The capped, float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index, whose constituents earn the majority of their cash flow from midstream activities involving energy commodities, is disseminated real-time on a price-return basis (AMNA) and on a total-return basis (AMNAX).

About the Alerian US Midstream Energy Index

The Alerian US Midstream Energy Index is a broad-based composite of US energy infrastructure companies. The capped, float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index, whose constituents earn the majority of their cash flow from midstream activities involving energy commodities, is disseminated real-time on a price-return basis (AMUS) and on a total-return basis (AMUSX).

About the Alerian Midstream Energy Select Index

The Alerian Midstream Energy Select Index is a composite of North American energy infrastructure companies and an investable subset of the Alerian Midstream Energy Index. The capped, float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index, whose constituents earn the majority of their cash flow from midstream activities involving energy commodities, is disseminated real-time on a price-return basis (AMEI) and on a total-return basis (AMEIX).

