Alerian Midstream Energy Dividend Index Selected by HANetf for European UCITS ETF

DALLAS, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alerian, a leading independent index provider focused on building innovative, index-based investment strategies, announced today that one of its dividend-weighted indexes, the Alerian Midstream Energy Dividend Index (AEDW), has been selected for a European UCITS ETF on the HANetf white-label platform.

Benchmarked to the Alerian Midstream Energy Dividend Index (AEDW), the Alerian Midstream Energy Dividend UCITS ETF (MMLP), will serve a European investor base focused on dividend strategy and income generation with potential for enhanced performance and risk-adjusted returns. The Irish-domiciled ETF will be listed on the London Stock Exchange later this month.

"The launch of MMLP demonstrates European investors' interest in exposure to North American midstream energy infrastructure," said David LaValle, CEO at Alerian. "We are excited about our partnership with HANetf and our joint innovation to answer investors' call for yield and income," noted LaValle.

"The Alerian Midstream Energy Dividend UCITS ETF (MMLP) is the first and currently only UCITS ETF that embeds the expertise, coverage and classification of the world leader in the energy infrastructure sector. We are excited to partner with Alerian to bring MMLP to European investors who are in need of more high-yielding and stable income streams," said Hector McNeil co-CEO of HANetf.

The Alerian Midstream Energy Dividend Index (AEDW) is a fundamentally-weighted index based on the liquid, dividend-paying portion of the North American energy infrastructure market. The capped, dividend-weighted index reflects the proportionate share of aggregate annual cash distributions each company is expected to pay. For more information, please visit: https://www.alerian.com/indexes/the-alerian-midstream-energy-dividend-index/.

About HANetf

HANetf is an independent provider of UCITS ETFs, working with asset management companies to bring differentiated, modern and innovative exposures to European ETF investors. Via our white-label ETF platform, HANetf provides a complete operational, regulatory, distribution and marketing solution for asset managers to launch and manage UCITS ETFs. www.hanetf.com

About Alerian

Alerian is a leading independent index provider focused on building innovative, index-based investment strategies. Through indexing, benchmarking and calculation services, Alerian serves the global investment community. Built on a foundation of data rigor and specialty research, Alerian's comprehensive family of indexes includes the leading energy, thematic and smart-beta indexes, such as the first real-time MLP index – The Alerian MLP Index, S-Network Closed-End Fund Index Series, S-Network Global Benchmark Family, S-Network Dividend and Income Indexes and S-Network Renewable and Natural Resources Indexes. Today, Alerian has over $23 billion in total assets tracking its indexes and has over 200 customers world-wide.

The Alerian Midstream Energy Dividend UCITS ETF (MMLP) is not issued, sponsored, endorsed, or sold by Alerian or its affiliates (Alerian). Alerian makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, to the owners of MMLP or any member of the public regarding the advisability of investing in securities generally or in MMLP particularly or the ability of the Alerian Midstream Energy Dividend Index (AEDW) to track general market performance. AEDW is determined, composed, and calculated by Alerian without regard to HANetf or the MMLP. Alerian has no obligation to take the needs of HANetf or the owners of MMLP into consideration in determining, composing, or calculating AEDW. Alerian is not responsible for and has not participated in the determination of the timing of, prices at, or quantities of the MMLP to be issued or in the determination or calculation of the equation by which MMLP is to be converted into cash. Alerian has no obligation or liability in connection with the issuance, administration, marketing, or trading of MMLP.

Alerian Midstream Energy Dividend IndexSM is a servicemark of Alerian and its use is granted under a license from Alerian.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risk, charges, and expenses of any exchange-traded fund prior to investing. For a prospectus containing this and other information, please visit: https://www.hanetf.com/product/9/fund/the-alerian-midstream-energy-dividend-ucits-etf.

