Alerian Reports June 30, 2019 Index Linked Product Positions

DALLAS, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alerian reported, as of June 28, 2019, total products directly tied to and tracking the Alerian indices was $13.7 billion.

Exchange traded funds, exchange traded notes, return of capital notes, and variable insurance portfolios represent $12.7 billion of the total $13.7 billion. Below is a list of energy master limited partnership (MLP) positions, as of June 28, 2019, in the $12.7 billion of such assets tracking Alerian's indices.

Ticker Exposure in Alerian Linked-Products ($) Exposure in Alerian Linked-Products (Units)

Ticker Exposure in Alerian Linked-Products ($) Exposure in Alerian Linked-Products (Units) AM 2,402,831 209,671

HESM 7,694,422 394,586 AMID 4,919,211 951,492

MMLP 5,598,671 784,128 ANDX 403,075,523 11,094,840

MMP 1,276,581,260 19,946,582 BPL 782,332,474 19,058,038

MPLX 1,273,711,451 39,568,545 BPMP 18,205,543 1,176,069

NBLX 89,522,800 2,691,606 CEQP 220,495,699 6,164,263

NGL 214,053,630 14,492,460 CNXM 14,513,491 1,032,989

NS 331,580,260 12,217,401 CQP 214,074,794 5,075,268

OMP 5,663,726 263,429 DCP 329,731,673 11,253,641

PAA 1,305,749,277 53,624,200 DKL 6,791,101 212,222

PAGP 7,638,294 305,899 ENBL 153,164,680 11,171,749

PBFX 16,284,545 770,319 ENLC 327,210,823 32,429,219

PSXP 342,743,828 6,945,164 EPD 1,277,755,891 44,258,950

SHLX 319,209,192 15,405,849 EQM 462,044,829 10,341,200

SMLP 7,589,588 1,020,106 ET 1,262,122,882 89,639,409

TCP 253,540,259 6,739,507 GEL 298,090,775 13,611,451

TGE 419,509,147 19,872,532 GPP 3,882,098 277,293

USDP 3,861,679 342,044 HEP 156,422,759 5,688,100

WES 773,416,245 25,135,400

About Alerian

Alerian equips investors to make informed decisions about energy infrastructure and Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs). Its benchmarks are widely used by industry executives, investment professionals, research analysts, and national media to analyze relative performance. As of June 28, 2019, nearly $14 billion of products, including exchange traded funds and notes, are directly tied to and tracking the Alerian Index Series. Visit alerian.com to learn more.

