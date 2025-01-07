Alerion Advisors Announces Launch of Healthcare Consulting Services Platform

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alerion Advisors today announced its launch as a family of companies dedicated to delivering unparalleled consulting services across the healthcare spectrum. As the parent organization, Alerion Advisors unites three specialized, advisory firms— Rebellis Group, Advent Advisory, and Toney Healthcare — to provide health plans and their partners with comprehensive, innovative, and results-driven solutions:

With substantial expertise spanning operational efficiency, strategic planning, and clinical innovation, Alerion Advisors leverages its broad base of collective knowledge and resources to create transformative solutions for a range of clients.

"The launch of Alerion Advisors formalizes a parent company brand across our existing family of consulting companies. The Alerion goal is to provide consulting solutions across the healthcare spectrum to support our clients as they navigate the evolving healthcare landscape," said Betsy Seals, CEO of Alerion Advisors. "Alerion Advisors is dedicated to offering a complementary suite of services to health plans, and their partners, empowering our clients to achieve their goals, improve health outcomes, and make a lasting impact for plan members. Over time, we will seek to broaden our family of brands with like-minded companies to further enhance the services we offer to clients."

Ms. Seals is the co-founder and CEO of Rebellis Group. Under her expanded role as CEO of Alerion Advisors, she will continue to ensure expert service delivery for all existing clients, while also setting the strategic growth direction across the Alerion family of brands.

Alerion Advisors is backed by Centre Partners and Health Enterprise Partners.

About Alerion Advisors

About Centre Partners

Founded in 1986, Centre Partners is a lower middle-market private equity firm focusing on the consumer and healthcare sectors, with offices in New York and Los Angeles and approximately $2.7 billion of equity capital invested in over 90 transactions. Centre Partners seeks to partner with founders, families, entrepreneurs and management teams to build exceptional businesses. Centre Partners provides management teams access to its resources, which includes an extended network of experienced and proven operating executives. Additional information is available at www.centrepartners.com.

About Health Enterprise Partners

Health Enterprise Partners provides expansion capital to the most innovative healthcare services and healthcare information technology companies. Central to HEP's strategy is its unique and extensive strategic healthcare network, thirty plus members of which are investors in HEP's funds. HEP seeks to invest in companies that improve the quality of the patient experience, expand access, and reduce the cost of healthcare. For more information, please visit www.hepfund.com.

