Alerion Advisors Appoints Jason Montrie as Chief Executive Officer, Accelerating Its Vision to Build the Leading Integrated Service and Technology Platform for Health Plans and Partners

Proven CEO and healthcare operator to lead the company's next chapter—unifying specialized capabilities across clinical, compliance, quality and strategy to transform how health plans and their partners operate and grow

NEW YORK, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alerion Advisors today announced the appointment of Jason Montrie as Chief Executive Officer, marking a pivotal milestone in the company's evolution as a leading integrated platform for health plans, providers and service partners. In this role, Montrie will lead Alerion Advisors and its family of companies—Toney Healthcare, Advent Advisory Group and Rebellis Group—driving corporate strategy, strengthening integrated capabilities and accelerating growth.

Jason Montrie, Chief Executive Officer, Alerion Advisors Alerion Advisors and its family of companies: Toney Healthcare, Advent Advisory Group and Rebellis Group

Alerion Advisors is building something rare in healthcare, a platform that brings together clinical expertise, compliance infrastructure, quality programs and strategic advisory under one roof. Through Toney Healthcare's clinical staffing and utilization management, Rebellis Group's government program compliance and strategy, and Advent Advisory Group's HEDIS auditing and quality programs, Alerion delivers a fully integrated set of capabilities designed for today's complex healthcare environment.

Montrie brings more than 25 years of executive leadership experience across health plan operations, healthcare technology and clinical services. Most recently, he served as Executive Vice President at NationsBenefits, leading growth initiatives across supplemental benefits and healthcare engagement. He previously co-founded and served as CEO of Land of Lincoln Health and held senior leadership roles at Pareto Intelligence and Convey Health, where he drove growth, innovation and operational scale.

"Jason brings a unique combination of strategic vision and operational leadership," said Daniel Brinkenhoff, Managing Director at Centre Partners. "His experience founding and leading healthcare companies—and his deep knowledge of how health plans operate, compete and grow—makes him exactly the right leader to accelerate Alerion's platform vision and deliver transformative results for our clients and partners."

"The healthcare market is at an inflection point," said Scott Whyte, Board Member at Alerion Advisors and Partner at Health Enterprise Partners (HEP). "Health plans and their partners are operating in an environment of extraordinary complexity—tightening margins, evolving CMS requirements, workforce pressures and the imperative to adopt modern technology at speed. What separates organizations that thrive from those that struggle is access to genuine domain expertise, paired with robust service capabilities and the right technology infrastructure. Alerion is building exactly that platform, and Jason is the leader who knows how to scale it."

"Alerion Advisors is building something that hasn't existed in this market before—a fully integrated platform that brings together clinical depth, compliance rigor, strategic advisory and operational execution that health plans and their partners need to win," said Montrie. "The opportunity ahead is significant. Health plans are navigating margin pressure, CMS scrutiny and a rapidly evolving competitive landscape—and they need partners who can not only shape strategy but execute alongside them. That's what Alerion does, and what makes this platform uniquely powerful. I'm energized by what this team has built and we will continue building together."

Alerion Advisors supports health plans, providers and partners across Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, TRICARE, Commercial and ACA markets—helping organizations improve performance and execute with greater clarity, speed and accountability.

About Alerion Advisors | alerionadvisors.com

Alerion Advisors is building the leading integrated platform for health plans, providers and service partners navigating today's complex healthcare environment. The firm brings together specialized capabilities across clinical staffing and utilization management, compliance and regulatory operations, bid strategy, pharmacy and HEDIS auditing and quality performance.

Through its family of companies—Toney Healthcare, Advent Advisory Group and Rebellis Group—Alerion delivers a differentiated combination of domain expertise, operational execution and strategic advisory, enabling clients to move seamlessly from insight to execution across government and commercial markets.

SOURCE Alerion Advisors