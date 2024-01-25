Alerion Aviation Appoints New Director of Business Development Debra Higgins

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alerion Aviation, a renowned leader in private jet management and jet charter services, is proud to announce the appointment of Debra Higgins as the new Director of Business Development. With a rich and diverse background in aviation, Debra is set to play a key role in driving Alerion Aviation's growth in charter sales and aircraft management. "We are honored to have Debra Higgins as part of our team," said Richard Ziskind, Chief Commercial Officer of Alerion Aviation.

Debra Higgins - Director of Business Development

Debra Higgins's journey in aviation began in 1988 as a flight attendant, quickly rising to the position of Chief Flight Attendant at Renown Aviation. Her role encompassed training and managing the company's flight attendant team. Debra's passion for aviation and customer service led her to pivot to sales roles in the Northeast and South Florida, where she demonstrated exceptional leadership and was promoted to VP of Charter Sales for multiple aviation companies, including Key Air, Private Jet Charters (a Jordache Enterprises company), and Speedbird. Her contributions have been pivotal in their significant growth.

In addition to her professional achievements, Debra is deeply committed to mentoring the next generation of aviation professionals. She established the Aero Education Academy, where she developed a comprehensive training curriculum in charter sales and trip support, sharing her extensive experience and knowledge with young individuals aspiring to careers in private aviation.

Debra is actively involved in the aviation community. She is a member of the Central FL Business Aviation Association and serves as a board member of the Space Coast Women in Aviation Alliance (SCWAA), an organization dedicated to promoting aviation education. Furthermore, her compassion extends to animal welfare, as evidenced by her membership in Pilots for Paws, an organization that transports animals to new homes.

Before embarking on her impressive aviation career, Debra attended the Center for the Media Arts in New York, where she earned a degree in photography. This diverse background adds to her multifaceted perspective in business development.

Debra's appointment is a testament to Alerion Aviation's commitment to excellence and growth. Her wealth of experience, passion for aviation, and dedication to mentorship makes her an invaluable addition to the Alerion Aviation team.

About Alerion Aviation

Alerion Aviation, with bases in New York, Florida, and California, provides an unmatched level of service, safety, and privacy for private jet charters as well as aircraft management, maintenance, and worldwide aviation consulting. It manages and operates over twenty midsize, super-mid, and heavy jets, all available for charter. The company's commitment to safety has garnered prestigious, third-party ratings, including the ARGUS Platinum Elite Rating, Wyvern, and IS-BAO (International Standard for Business Aviation Operations) Stage 3 certification.

