Alerion Aviation Appoints New Director Operations (DO) Gene Tucker

Alerion Aviation

24 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alerion Aviation, an Industry leader in private jet management and jet charter today announced the appointment of Gene Tucker as Director Operations (DO). Mr. Tucker brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the company and will play a pivotal role in Alerion Aviation's continued growth and success.

Gene Tucker - Director Operations
Gene joins Alerion as the Director of Operations in support of Alerion Aviation's management team. In this role he will manage the day-to-day flight operations with overall responsibility for the safe and legal performance of flight and ground operations. Working collaboratively across all Alerion's departments, he is charged with enhancing all processes and systems to ensure optimal customer service while balancing business needs and operational requirements.

In his previous role at Boeing, Gene was part of the newly created Global Flight Training Standardization team within Boeing's Test & Evaluation division to develop and roll out a global strategy for all of Boeing Flight and training operations around the world. He had a 32+ year career at American airlines serving as a Captain, Check Airman, FAA Designee and was the Lead Training Program Developer for the B-787 Transition, Initial, Recurrent, and international qualifications curricula. He holds an ATP with over 21,500 hours of single and multiengine turbojet flight time with worldwide operational experience. He is type rated on the B787, B777, B767, B757, B-737 & B727, B720, B707 aircraft.

Gene is a retired United States Air Force Pilot, after 23 years of service flying training to front line mission aircraft to including being a member of the USAF Replacement Trainer Acquisition program. He was a Research Pilot with NASA's Human-In-The-Loop, Next-Gen Cockpit, ATC modernization and Enhanced & Synthetic Vision and advanced cockpit research at Lockheed's Martin Space Operations, LaRC (Langley Research Center), Hampton, VA.

Gene is a graduate of the Wharton Business School, Philadelphia Pennsylvania.

 About Alerion Aviation

Alerion Aviation, with bases in New York, Florida, and California, provides an unmatched level of service, safety, and privacy for private jet charters as well as aircraft management, maintenance, and worldwide aviation consulting. It manages and operates over twenty midsize, super-mid, and heavy jets, all available for charter. The company's commitment to safety has garnered prestigious, third-party ratings, including the ARGUS Platinum Elite Rating, Wyvern, and IS-BAO (International Standard for Business Aviation Operations) Stage 3 certification.

For more information, please call (1.855.359.2676) or visit flyalerion.com.

Contact:
Richard Ziskind
Chief Commercial Officer
561.420.0411
[email protected]

