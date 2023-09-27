Alerion Aviation Expands Fleet, Offering Enhanced Private Jet Charter Services

Alerion Aviation

27 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alerion Aviation, a leading brand in private aviation management and charter services, is thrilled to announce the addition of several new private jets to its managed aircraft portfolio. With this expansion, Alerion Aviation is now equipped to provide an even greater range of options for private jet charter, ensuring an unparalleled experience for its clients.

The newly added aircraft, meticulously selected for their comfort, performance, and safety, include a diverse range of models from Gulfstream GV and G200, Hawker 900, Citation Sovereign and Citation X. Whether for business or leisure, Alerion Aviation's fleet offers a charter solution tailored to each client's requirements.

"We are excited to offer our clients an expanded fleet of private jets under our management for charter," said Richard Ziskind, Chief Commercial Officer at Alerion Aviation. "This strategic expansion allows us to continue delivering the highest level of service, flexibility, and luxury in the private aviation industry."

Alerion Aviation takes pride in its commitment to safety, ensuring that all aircraft are maintained to the highest industry standards. The company's team of experienced professionals provides a seamless and worry-free travel experience for every client.   

Whether it is a short domestic flight or a long-haul international journey, Alerion Aviation remains dedicated to delivering unparalleled luxury, convenience, and privacy for its clients. The company's charter services are ideal for business executives, families, and individuals seeking a hassle-free and exclusive travel experience.

About Alerion Aviation:  
Alerion Aviation, with bases in New York, Florida, and California, provides an unmatched level of service, safety, and privacy for private jet charters as well as aircraft management, maintenance, and worldwide aviation consulting. It manages and operates midsize, super-mid, and heavy jets, all available for charter. The company's commitment to safety has garnered prestigious, third-party ratings, including the ARG/US Platinum Elite Rating, Wyvern, and IS-BAO (International Standard for Business Aviation Operations) Stage 3 certification. For more information, please call (855.359.2576) or visit flyalerion.com.

