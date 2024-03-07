Alerion Aviation Expansion into Miami Opa Locka Executive Airport with New Hangar and Offices

Nationally recognized leader in aircraft management and charter

MIAMI, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alerion Aviation, a leading provider of private jet management and charter services, is proud to announce its latest expansion with the opening of a new hangar and state-of-the-art office facilities at Miami Opa Locka Executive Airport. This strategic expansion is set to enhance Alerion Aviation's service offerings and operational capabilities in the South Florida region.

The new hangar, encompassing over 18,000 square feet of space, is designed to accommodate a wide range of private aircraft, offering both maintenance and storage solutions. Adjacent to the hangar, the modern office complex will serve as the new regional office for Alerion Aviation, providing a centralized location for operations, client managed private jets, and Charter Sales functions.

"Our expansion into Miami Opa Locka Executive Airport marks a significant milestone for Alerion Aviation as we continue to extend our footprint across key markets," said Bob Seidel, CEO/President of Alerion Aviation. "The new facilities not only allow us to enhance our service quality and operational efficiency but also demonstrate our commitment to meeting the growing demands of our clients in the South Florida area."

Miami Opa Locka Executive Airport, known for its convenience and accessibility, is a prime location for private aviation, making it an ideal choice for Alerion Aviation's expansion. The airport's strategic location offers easy access to downtown Miami, Miami Beach, and the surrounding areas, providing an unparalleled advantage for Alerion Aviation's clientele.

The investment in the new hangar and office facilities is part of Alerion Aviation's ongoing commitment to providing exceptional service and support to its clients. With a focus on safety, reliability, and customer satisfaction, Alerion Aviation is poised to set new standards in private aviation services in the Miami region and beyond.

About Alerion Aviation

Alerion Aviation, with bases in New York, Florida, and California, provides an unmatched level of service, safety, and privacy for private jet charters as well as aircraft management, maintenance, and worldwide aviation consulting. It manages and operates over 20 midsize, super-mid, and heavy jets, all available for charter. The company's commitment to safety has garnered prestigious, third-party ratings, including the ARGUS Platinum Elite Rating, Wyvern, and IS-BAO (International Standard for Business Aviation Operations) Stage 3 certification. For more information, please call (855.fly.alrn) or visit flyalerion.com.

