Alerje Announces Granted Patent for an Epinephrine Auto-Injector for Smartphones that Supports Families with Severe Food Allergies.

DETROIT, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Food allergies affect more than 220 million people worldwide, many of which result in potentially life-threatening reactions, including anaphylaxis. During anaphylaxis, time is of the essence for food allergy patients and caregivers, even down to the minute. According to the CDC's Voluntary Guidelines for Schools, the delay or failure to administer Epinephrine can contribute to fatal anaphylaxis cases from food allergies. Studies have shown that the prompt administration of Epinephrine auto-injectors can potentially save lives, especially within 5 minutes of severe respiratory symptoms of anaphylaxis in near-fatal cases. According to recent data, food allergy emergency room visits have also increased over 214% in the past couple of years. Allergists and medical journals such as the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology maintain that Epinephrine is the first-line treatment at the first sign of anaphylaxis. Doctors recommend that Epinephrine must be present near you at all times in case of a reaction. Access to Epinephrine is a life-saver for those with food allergies, but storage and proximity to Epinephrine matter.

79% of adults have their smartphones with them 22 hours a day.

The latest report conducted by International Data Corporation (IDC Research) states that adults rarely leave their homes without a cell phone and keep it close to them an average of 22 hours a day. Alerje's Omniject attaches to a smartphone, providing convenient access to Epinephrine in seconds in case of a severe reaction. Beyond convenience and storage, the Omniject will automatically alert the patient's Alerje support circle if a dose from the case is activated, simplifying the food allergy management process. "After years of R&D leveraging the unique insights of our dedicated food allergy community, we're thrilled to achieve this granted patent status. This milestone comes as we ramp up our commercial partner conversations with organizations," says Javier Evelyn, CEO of Alerje, Inc.

Alerje, Inc., a Detroit-based, food allergy management innovation team is committed to increasing the quality of life for millions dealing with life-threatening food allergies. Its technology simplifies food allergy management, reducing the stress for caregivers as they strive to prevent potentially deadly anaphylaxis incidents.

