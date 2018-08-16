Alert Communications Ranks on the 2018 Inc. 5000 List for a Second Time

CAMARILLO, Calif., Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, Inc. Magazine has named Alert Communications to its 2018 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing, privately held companies in America. Published on August 15, the list ranks Alert Communications at a strong 3,323 in a review of nearly seven million businesses across the nation.

Alert Communications has experienced rapid growth for several years, but the past two years the company has seen remarkabley high and consistant growth, putting it into rarified company. Alert Communications now holds the prestigious honor of earning a repeat ranking on Inc. Magazine's annual list.

"Our team works tirelessly and passionately to be the preferred choice for law firms across the country," says Alert Communications President and CEO Kim Starr. "We have become the leader in call, intake, and contract solutions for the attorney market. This award authenticates that hard work and shows we are making strides in the right direction."

Founded in 1965, Alert Communications services thousands of attorneys across the nation and has completed millions of new client intakes for law firms and legal marketing companies. Specializing in handling high call volume for large firms in the personal injury and/or mass tort arena, Alert Communications is one of Camarillo, CA's largest employers.

Known for its quality services and excellent client care, Alert Communications is a multi-year recipient of the Award of Excellence given by the Association of TeleServices International (ATSI), the industry's trade association for providers of telecommunications and call center services.

"Our focus every year is making our service and team the premier choice for law firms across the country," says Starr. "This year our strategy has been to invest in the best technology, allocate a large percentage of resources to our contract services division and expand our existing call center to roughly double its square footage by the end of the year. Our clients can look forward to even higher conversion rates and our team can look forward to continued growth and opportunity at Alert Communications."

Alert Communications is a 30,000 square foot, 150 seat call center located in Camarillo, CA.

https://www.alertcommunications.com/

