ALERT: Fitzgerald Monroe Flynn PC Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins Regarding $JENNER Token

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- San Diego, California law firm Fitzgerald Monroe Flynn PC announces it has filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of investors who purchased the cryptocurrency "$JENNER" on the Solana and/or Ethereum blockchains between May 26, 2024 and the present, inclusive (the "Class Period"). See below for the relevant blockchain contract address details for these tokens. Captioned Azad v. Jenner, No: 2:24-cv-9768 SB (JCx) (C.D. Cal.), the lawsuit seeks to recover damages for investors under federal and California securities laws.

$JENNER Solana contract address: 4GJ3TCt5mTgQT5BRKb14AkjddpFQqKVfphxzS3t4foZ9

$JENNER Ethereum contract address: 0x482702745260Ffd69FC19943f70cFFE2caCd70e9

The lawsuit alleges Caitlyn Jenner, assisted by her manager Sophia Hutchins, throughout the Class Period (1) offered and sold to investors unregistered or unqualified securities in the form of cryptocurrency; (2) made false and/or misleading statements to investors, inter alia, (i) that Jenner was fully dedicated to developing the project for the long term; (ii) that Jenner would obtain centralized cryptocurrency exchange listings and manifest other growth opportunities for the project; and (ii) that Jenner would initiate token "buybacks" to the benefit of investors; and (3) failed to properly disclose to investors, inter alia, (i) her own holdings of $JENNER; (ii) the financial risks associated with investing in the project and this particular type of cryptocurrency generally; and (iii) the projected financial health of the venture. As a result of these fraudulent misrepresentations and/or omissions, the value and market capitalization of the cryptocurrencies have dropped over 90% and Jenner was unjustly enriched at the expense of her investors.

If you wish to join the lawsuit and potentially serve as lead plaintiff, please provide your information here: www.fmfpc.com/jenner. You can also contact attorney Peter Grazul, of Fitzgerald Monroe Flynn PC, at (619) 215-1759 or via email at [email protected].

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired $JENNER during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the class action lawsuit.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 17, 2025. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation and can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR'S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

